Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/16/2024 – 23:01

Sada Cruzeiro won the South American men's volleyball club title for the 10th time in history after beating Ciudad Vóley (Argentina) by 3 sets to 0 (25/16, 25/11 and 25/13) this Friday on Friday (16) at Ginásio Galegão, in Blumenau.

The Minas Gerais team won the competition in 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023 and 2024. The title won in Santa Catarina is Sada Cruzeiro's 51st trophy since 2010, with a total of 61 finals and 70 tournaments played.

Sada Cruzeiro plays an impeccable game, beats Ciudad Voley 3-0 and is the owner of América for the tenth time! Last partial: 25/13 CONGRATULATIONS, WARRIORS! pic.twitter.com/hDsehmEZm0 — Sada Cruzeiro (@sadacruzeiro) February 16, 2024

“It really was impressive. We have been dominating America for 10 years and this is the result of a lot of work, a lot of commitment from the team. And the guys celebrate as if it were their first. What they did on the court today was really brilliant. Congratulations to everyone for showing this commitment, this energy and this intensity. I’m very happy”, declared coach Filipe Ferraz.

With the South American title, Sada Cruzeiro qualified for the Club World Cup, which will be played in December.