The move is very simple for a chess player like Putin, with two who demonstrate that they can only play bingo: “If you want my gas, I will set the rules. Either you pay in rubles … or, to my gas pipes , you stick to it, with a stuffy nose, only with your mouth … just enough “

The flawless editorial by Daniele Marchetti (Friday, 4/29/22) accompanied by the significant photograph shown here and published on 4/26/22 by The truthconstitute the verbal synthesis and the symbolic photo of this tragedy which, thanks to the decision-making combination Mattarella Draghi (to those in Parliament, is everything always okay?), shows a surprisingly ridiculous aspect of dull, unbelievable, lack of sense of reality. Just one example: Remember when Zelensky started talking about a new Nuremberg for Russians and those who didn’t apply enough sanctions? Good!

The duo unwittingly responsible for our misfortunes rushed both to send defensive weapons (what would those weapons be?) And to apply sanctions. Dear friends, we are entrusted to a duo who, in doing so, have forgotten the fundamental thing. You don’t have to be great strategists, let’s stay down to earth: peace or conditioners? After the right answer that deserves a similar question (that Draghi resign), here is the question to ask the two brains who have our immediate future in their hands: “Sorry, who has the knife on the side of the handle?” The move is very simple for a chess player like Putin, with two who demonstrate that they can only play bingo: “If you want my gas, I make the rules. Either you pay in rubles … or, to my gas pipes, you stick to them, with a stuffy nose, only with your mouth … just enough“. What did the two irresponsible people expect? That by sending Giggino,” the walking encyclopedia “around, to make known the level of brutality and despair to which we are reduced, as men and as arguments, Putin patiently waited the necessary time (years !), to let us solve, always at least as badly as possible, the problems we wanted to create for ourselves, to make ourselves beautiful with the irresponsible people of the dramatic historical moment?

Let’s go back to Daniele Marchetti’s perfection and to the photo, an unsurpassed symbol for future memory.

To the bleak Zelensky, between the two American giants, the only thing missing is the handcuffs on the wrists with the chains attached to the handcuffs of the two thugs blatantly, who for some reason, incredibly laugh. They are not smiling, they just laugh! Antony Blinken (Secretary of State) and Llyod Austin (Secretary of Defense) sent by Biden to reassure with promises, dollars, weapons and men, the poor fellow who will wonder if he will certainly be better than those who, in the last century, pushed “the better youth “to go get killed at the historic scream of”TO WIN! AND WE WILL VICTIM!“

The two who have so much to laugh about in a similar situation, so close to the famous ravine, point of no return, evidently, have only one reason for so much joy: the vision of dollars. Their very sick president (certainly with his head) sees nonexistent hands to shake, (evidently of people who, according to him, want to congratulate him on his determination, despite looking like a sleepwalker).

They see dollars that it is not known if there will be. Because it is not known, at this point, how it will end.

With the poor fellow in between, worried and rightly depressed (he doesn’t feel like exploiting his acting skills), they put on airs of Cives Americani sumus

Not only does he not laugh or smirk in this iconic photo, but who has ever seen him in a single photo, with a relaxed face, since the beginning of the war? Just like Putin who … in every photo, shows that he has just what he should have: death in his heart.

The voice of the face … the words of the eyes

Let’s try to compare the faces of politicians who are certainly responsible, should it break out, of the crazy, incredible third world war.

The voice and words emanating from the perennially serious, very worried, almost disconsolate and desperate face of the Russian is not a unique case.

And then we observe the belluina grit of Bidenlion’s jaws wide open, two slits for sleepwalk-like eyes … disoriented and seeing nonexistent hands to hold.

Almost all of the press speculated on the many dangerous pathologies that would afflict the Russian patient at the end of his life.

No one raises the slightest doubt about the reliability and stability of the psyche of one who wanders, after the harangue, disoriented on the stage.

Let’s be honest: who, just to make a popular recall, reminds you more of the Führer or rather, if possible, the worst of the worst?

Interpretations Lombrosian, physiognostic and physiognomic?

At least a little and statistically speaking, they are there, otherwise we throw away all the theatrical dramaturgy, cinema, literature and their visual descriptions, comics, cartoons, Little Red Riding Hood, Snow White and Cinderella.