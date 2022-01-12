Home page world

From: Momir Takac

divide

Birds are caught in a net in a Kaufland branch in Berlin. © facebook.com/Kaufland

A customer complains to Kaufland about a shocking incident. Above all, the behavior of an employee makes them angry. The company’s response speaks volumes.

Berlin – Angry experiences are just as much a part of shopping as amusing moments. A customer, for example, discovered a very special shopping list on the floor of a supermarket. Another often finds shelves swept empty in his traditional Kaufland branch in the evening. However, an incident in a shop in Berlin-Wedding was anything but funny.

Kaufland: Customer discovers animals in need and is extremely angry

While they are walking through the corridors of a KauflandStore strolled, a customer made an unpleasant discovery on the ceiling of the building. In a net that hung from the ceiling, she saw two birds that had become entangled. She captured the scene photographically and posted the picture on Kaufland’s Facebook page – out of anger because the animals were not helped.

Her drastic choice of words shows how disturbing she apparently found the incident. “It’s sad that animal welfare is by no means your ass.” But that wasn’t all. The customer also justified her displeasure. She also wrote that the Kaufland staff were not interested in the birds, “although the two are fighting for their lives”.

Kaufland replies on Facebook post: “We are also dismayed”

She reproached an employee of the security service for having sent people away “who want to help both of them, although he could do it himself.” Kaufland meanwhile replied to the Facebook post and announced the consequences. “We want to assure you that the incident has touched and shocked us as much as you,” wrote the company.

“We are also dismayed and want to pass this information on to the right contact person in customer management. We want to do that as soon as possible. Please send us your e-mail address in a direct message, ”the answer continues. Another Kaufland customer also complained to Facebook after consuming a private label pizza. tz.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.