The controversy was also present when a play where Roberto Alvarado had been knocked down in the area, because according to the referee Fernando Hernandez, the ball came out when it seemed like it wasn’t. Added to this, among the relevant things, the Serbian coaching staff Veljko Paunovic showed that he gave forgiveness to Cristian Calderonwho had been separated for indiscipline, coming on in relief in the second half instead of Alejandro Mayorga.

In the end, as expected, the Guadalajara fans booed the red and white club for its terrible performance, just when they were playing for a direct pass to the League, which are the first to sixth rung. The U of Nuevo León does not let go of the sub-leadership and now has 28 points, while Guadalajara did not take advantage of the setback of Cougars and remained in sixth with 21 units.

Now, the Sacred Flock does not have time for lamentations because next Tuesday they already have another match on their agenda, hoping to be able to add three to be able to directly enter the Big Festival, avoiding the repechage.

Here is the schedule of Chivas in the remainder of A2023:

The reality is that the Argentine team Mauro Gerk It didn’t look bad at all, but they missed very clear opportunities, including a penalty by the Brazilian Camilo Sanvezzowithout forgetting that they did not have two of their important men due to suspension: Rafael Fernandez and the Colombian Jose Zuniga. With the two returns, they could complicate everything for the rojiblancos, since they hardly get three points from said property.

Of the last five meetings between both institutions, four have been draws due to a victory of Queretaro in his house.

The light blue club has several former red and white players such as Uriel Antuna and Cuate Sepúlvedawho will want to make them see that they were wrong to let them go, without forgetting Carlos Salcedowho lived good times in the fold.

Although the game is in La Fortaleza, Blue Cross The Flock is very indigestible, whether local or visiting. In the last five matches, Chivas He has won two, with two defeats and a draw.

In addition to this, they visited the cholera Necaxa in it Victoria Stadium and they also lost with an early goal, despite the absence of Cesar Huertawho was expelled and is the most decisive piece of the university students in the attack, remaining fifth for now with 21 points.

However, The Chinese He was never able to adapt and polish himself in Guadalajara, so he will seek to defeat the club that formed him, so he will come out one hundred percent strong. Fortunately, the statistics are in favor of the Flock, since of the last five duels, Chivas He has won four by a scoreless draw.