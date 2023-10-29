The return of Chivas to the Jalisco Stadiumwhere they lived great glories throughout their history, was very sad, since they were beaten and exhibited 0-4 by Tigersin a duel corresponding to Matchday 14 of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MX. Despite the absence of his top scorer, the Frenchman André-Pierre Gignacthe royals did not miss him thanks to a double from the Argentine Nico Ibanezmore targets from Diego Lainez and Marcelo Flores.
The controversy was also present when a play where Roberto Alvarado had been knocked down in the area, because according to the referee Fernando Hernandez, the ball came out when it seemed like it wasn’t. Added to this, among the relevant things, the Serbian coaching staff Veljko Paunovic showed that he gave forgiveness to Cristian Calderonwho had been separated for indiscipline, coming on in relief in the second half instead of Alejandro Mayorga.
In the end, as expected, the Guadalajara fans booed the red and white club for its terrible performance, just when they were playing for a direct pass to the League, which are the first to sixth rung. The U of Nuevo León does not let go of the sub-leadership and now has 28 points, while Guadalajara did not take advantage of the setback of Cougars and remained in sixth with 21 units.
Now, the Sacred Flock does not have time for lamentations because next Tuesday they already have another match on their agenda, hoping to be able to add three to be able to directly enter the Big Festival, avoiding the repechage.
Here is the schedule of Chivas in the remainder of A2023:
Queretaro vs Chivas
Corregidora Stadium
Tuesday, October 31
Day 15, 7:00 p.m.
For the double date, Guadalajara has to leave for Querétaro territory. After Gallos Blancos were beaten by Mazatlan in the newly baptized ‘El Encanto Stadium’was located on step 14 with 15 points, however, they are not yet eliminated, so they will come out with all the marbles to be able to keep the flame of hope lit because in the positions of Play-In They add up to between 19 and 17 units, just two of the black and blue possibilities.
The reality is that the Argentine team Mauro Gerk It didn’t look bad at all, but they missed very clear opportunities, including a penalty by the Brazilian Camilo Sanvezzowithout forgetting that they did not have two of their important men due to suspension: Rafael Fernandez and the Colombian Jose Zuniga. With the two returns, they could complicate everything for the rojiblancos, since they hardly get three points from said property.
Of the last five meetings between both institutions, four have been draws due to a victory of Queretaro in his house.
Chivas vs. Blue Cross
Akron Stadium
Saturday, November 4
Day 16, 9:05 p.m.
He had barely been at the bottom of the table and those led by Joaquin Moreno they responded in Aztec stadium by imposing Lion for the minimum of Angel Sepúlveda, who fell wonderfully into the club. Just like the people from Queretaro, La Maquina refuses to die, because thanks to its victory it rose to third-to-last place with 14 points, maintaining the mathematical possibilities of getting into the fight for the title. Play-In. If it weren’t for the comeback he made Tigers On Matchday 13, the cement producers would be even closer to the fight, since they have shown good things without the results accompanying them.
The light blue club has several former red and white players such as Uriel Antuna and Cuate Sepúlvedawho will want to make them see that they were wrong to let them go, without forgetting Carlos Salcedowho lived good times in the fold.
Although the game is in La Fortaleza, Blue Cross The Flock is very indigestible, whether local or visiting. In the last five matches, Chivas He has won two, with two defeats and a draw.
Cougars vs Chivas
University Olympic Stadium
Saturday, November 11
Day 17, 7:00 p.m.
Without a doubt, another complicated game because although Universidad Nacional is not at risk of being left out of the final phase, it will want to be among the top six that directly access the quarterfinals. In their last two games, the Argentine’s pupils Antonio Mohamed They got into a problem, since they did not take advantage of the home field in Ciudad Universitaria against Striped and despite dominating from start to finish, a solitary goal from Ponchito González In the last minutes he left them defeated.
In addition to this, they visited the cholera Necaxa in it Victoria Stadium and they also lost with an early goal, despite the absence of Cesar Huertawho was expelled and is the most decisive piece of the university students in the attack, remaining fifth for now with 21 points.
However, The Chinese He was never able to adapt and polish himself in Guadalajara, so he will seek to defeat the club that formed him, so he will come out one hundred percent strong. Fortunately, the statistics are in favor of the Flock, since of the last five duels, Chivas He has won four by a scoreless draw.
For now there are no more duels scheduled, since the playoff of the Play-In and then the Leaguewithout there being agreed dates.
