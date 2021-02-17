The second wave of coronavirus in Peru has already exceeded the first in mortality and expansion, after this week the highest peaks will be recorded of the entire pandemic both in the daily figures of new infections and deaths.

Under a confinement decreed since the beginning of February, with conditions more lax than the long quarantine of last year, the curve of infections and deaths nevertheless continues to rise with a much more accelerated and vertical progression than the first wave.

Since last Tuesday the new record of daily infections in Peru is 11,443, a record that exceeded 9,709 on September 3, 2020, which until a few weeks ago was the worst peak of the pandemic in Peru.

The same is happening with the death toll, as last Saturday recorded 236 deaths from covid-19, which is above the worst day in deaths experienced in the first wave, which was August 8 with 228 deaths.

People walk through a park in the district of Villa El Salvador, in Lima, Peru. Photo Xinhua

This trend in the numbers presented in the reports of the pandemic that the Ministry of Health offers daily is also endorsed by the National Death Information System (Sinadef), which reflects deaths from all causes in the country, which also includes suspicious deaths of covid-19.

A new record was also reached on that platform since the beginning of the pandemic with 1,119 deaths registered on February 12, when the previous maximum peak reached in the first wave it was 1,049 in July 2020.

Since February 7, there has been an average of a thousand deaths per day nationwide, when the usual before the pandemic was around 300.

There is therefore an excess of deaths whose maximum peak was also on February 12 with more than 750, which is also another figure higher than the highest value reached in this index in the first wave, which was below 750.

The same happens with the deceased per million inhabitants, as last Friday a new record was registered with 32.8 deaths, above the highest mark of the first wave, which had been 29.8 deaths per million inhabitants on June 1.

More than 100,000 dead in pandemic

Thus, since the beginning of the pandemic there has been a surplus of more than 100,000 deaths, but only slightly more than 44,000 are confirmed by covid-19.

The same happens with accumulated infections, which add up to almost 1.2 million, but regional government records, which do count suspected cases, double this figure to exceed two million.

The strong incidence of the second wave in Peru is also motivated due to uncontrolled circulation in the country of the British and Amazonian variants of the coronavirus, with several already detected cases of reinfection.

The new deaths are also motivated by the new collapse of the weak public health system, whose hospitals are again overwhelmed, where there is also a record of hospitalizations, with more than 14,000 occupied beds.

No beds

Of those patients under medical observation there are more than 2,000 in intensive care units (ICU) requiring artificial respiration, a number far higher than the 1,500 that were achieved simultaneously during the first wave.

To this situation is added the outrage of the population for the scandal discovered last week of the secret vaccinations of senior officials and their families, including former President Martín Vizcarra, with the doses reserved for the personnel in charge of the clinical trial carried out in Peru by the Chinese laboratory Sinopharm.

At the moment there are more than 80,000 health professionals officially vaccinated in the country in just one week, in addition to the interim president Fernando Sagasti, who inoculated the Sinopharm vaccine publicly on the first day of the vaccination campaign to encourage confidence of the population on the drug.

Source: EFE

PB