Sometime in the year 2010, Thomas Blondeau appeared at the Antwerp book fair in white doctor’s uniform. In a real consulting room he received visitors to the fair who entrusted him with their ailments and emotions. The Flemish writer sent his patients home with a prescription: he devised a suitable book for every ailment. The writer died in 2013 at the age of 35 from a heart attack. Some of his recipes were immortalized in the book doctorcurated by Roderik Six, Blondeau’s friend and colleague writer.