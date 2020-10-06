This is a very sad news for the cricket world. Afghanistan’s 29-year-old opener Najib Tarakai has died on Tuesday. Najib was very seriously injured in a road accident on 2 October. He went into a coma after being injured in the accident. He suffered a deep head injury during the accident.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board has mourned the demise of Najib Tarakai. The board wrote on Twitter, ‘ACB and cricket-loving country Afghanistan have lost their aggressive opening batsman and very good man Najeeb Tarakai (29). He died in a tragic road accident. We are all shocked! May Allah bless him. “

Let me tell you that this incident happened when Najib was crossing the road from the grocery store in eastern Nangarhar, Afghanistan, when the car passing there hit him, after which he was immediately taken to the hospital. Abdulrahimzai said Najib was injured in a road accident on Friday and had to be rushed to the hospital immediately.