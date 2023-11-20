You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Americo and his daughter Martha continue attending the Bumanguese stage
Américo and his daughter Martha continue attending the Bumangués stage
He was one of the stars of Bucaramanga.
Colombian football mourns the death of Americo Montaninilegendary player of the Atlético Bucaramangaas was known this Monday.
José Américo Montanini is the most important player that the leopard club has had in its entire history.
Who was?
He was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on April 4, 1933 and was a fearsome striker who got tired of scoring goals in the rival goal and his first team was River Plate.
He started in that club and in 1955 he was part of that club on a tour of Colombia, but once he returned he had a spinal injury.
He arrived at Bucaramanga in 1956, hired by Felipe Stemberg and debuted against Madureira from Brazil.
And two years later, Montanini was the top scorer of the Colombian tournament with 38 goals. That same year he led the Santander club to third place in the opposition table.
In 1961 he went to América de Cali, requested by the coach of the time, Adolfo Pedernera. He played for two years with the Valle del Cauca team and returned to Bucaramanga.
This photo from November 5th was the last one we took together. Goodbye, dear Américo Montanini, I will love you all my life. Peace in your home. How sad. pic.twitter.com/sQqlPdAyVd
— Felipe Zarruk Diazgranados (@PipeZarruk) November 20, 2023
