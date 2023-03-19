We can also rely on our correspondent Cas Pedaal for the most important regional news. If he’s in the right region at the right time, of course; and has not yet discovered the pubs. As always, this message has been checked for truth and found to be 1.00 percent correct.

The Amstelveen Blackbird (33) is at a loss. When she decided a year ago to no longer take her children to school with her BMW X3, but with the cargo bike, she did not only do this for practical reasons. ‘Yes, it’s busy at school, so it was always difficult to park the car,’ she explains. ‘But I think it’s even more important that I tell my children that we don’t always need the car. We live in the Randstad, everything is close by. So I bought a cool cargo bike – one of those with a long wooden box and a small wheel at the front. Perfect for Silver and Jop.’

The cargo bike is not popular with the children

But Silver (5) and Jop (3) are not very pleased with the cargo bike. “I fell out,” says Silver. “He always bounces like that. Mom took a turn once and then I fell and was in pain. And another time Jop got his head in my eye.’ “Haha,” Jop laughs.

‘And we always get wet,’ continues Zilver. “And then we’re wet at school and catch a cold.” The tent-like construction that Merel mounts on the bike in bad weather does not help. ‘It’s completely leaking. And then it fogs up and we can no longer look outside and we get sick. And then Jop has to throw up.’ “Haha,” Jop laughs.

“The car is nice”

Is there a better and more comfortable way to take them to school? “Yes,” sulks Silver. ‘Just by car. I miss the car. The car is nice.’

Merel is at her wits’ end. It was precisely the intention that her children would like cycling in the open air and would hate the car. ‘For the future of our planet’, she sighs. “But I’m afraid I’ve grown a bunch of car fanatics. Recently they both wanted one Carsduvet. Silver wants to marry Vin Diesel. And when we drove east to grandpa and grandma the other day, they even wanted me to go over the speed limit. I had to accelerate more and more and they were just laughing. What am I supposed to do with this now?’ Silver shines. “Haha,” Jop laughs.

