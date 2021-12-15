Keanue reeves He is in one of his best moments, as there are many films in which he is the protagonist. The closest is The Matrix: Resurrections, the fourth installment of Lana Wachowski, in which we will see a mature Neo in action again. The Matrix 4 will premiere on December 22, 2021.

BRZRKR, a comic written by Keanu Reeves referring to the ‘Sad Keanu’ meme. Photo: Boom! Studios

For this reason, Keanu Reeves is visiting different stages to promote the film. Thus, in a dialogue with Stephen Colbert in The late show, the actor was consulted for an image within the first comic in which he was part of the writing: BRZRKR (Berzerker).

Interestingly, the comic, which tells the story of an immortal demigod condemned to a path full of violence, has an image referring to a very funny Keanu Reeves meme, which fans in his time titled ‘Sad Keanu’.

Berzerker as Keanu Reeves’ meme: ‘Sad Keanu’. Photo: Boom! Studios

In the meme, which has caused a lot of rage so far, a Keanu Reeves can be clearly seen eating a bread. But the highlight is that it makes him very puzzled, like he’s thinking about something deeply.

The television presenter Stephen Colbert did not miss the opportunity and asked him if he really was a sad Keanu, to which the actor laughed: “I’m just having a sandwich. Okay, I was thinking, I had some things going. I was hungry”.

Stephen Colbert consulting Keanu Reeves about the meme and comic book image on The Late Show. Photo: CBS

He also explained what the artist wanted to project after seeing the similarity of the meme with the image of the comic: “So, life and art. Ron Garney is the amazing artist who illustrates and draws BZRRKR. I didn’t know I was going to do that. But, that’s what he did. So I think it’s kind of a goal. “

“He decided to take, and this is what I believe, what I believe to be true, he took this moment. And the character is waiting for this moment to happen. Because it is being studied by the US Government, a covert operations program to find out why it is immortal, why it regenerates and is just trying to find out why I exist, “he added.