Through your account Twitterthe sports writer of TUDNEnrique Bermúdez reported on the death of his sister Olga Bermudez de la Sernawithout disclosing any reason for the death.

It was with an emotional message that he “DogBermudez hung up on social networks to say goodbye to his sister, whom he wished her a good trip to the afterlife.

“(I am) very sad to find out that this morning, he passed away in the Mexico Citymy sister, Olga Bermúdez de la Serna, although with the peace of mind of knowing that she received Jesus in her heart and will have eternal life, RIP!” she wrote.

This was the message on Twitter from ‘Perro’ Bermúdez Screenshot

It was some of his colleagues like Antonio de Valdes, Alberto Latti, Leon Lecandaamong others, who expressed their condolences and joined the condolences for the loss of the sister of the popular football narrator in Televisa.