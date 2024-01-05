Emotions on the surface, tears and lamentations filled the Church of Santa María de Gracia this Friday, at the farewell of Antonio García Miqueo, 'Antoñico the Lotero'. This iconic and beloved character from the city of Cartagena knew how to win the affection of the neighbors for decades by selling ONCE coupons on the street. This Friday was demonstrated to him by the dozens of friends and family who attended his funeral, to show their respect and say their last goodbye.

The eldest brother of the Marraja Brotherhood, Francisco Pagán, and the president of the Group of Portaspasos Promesas de la Virgen de la Piedad, Francisco Castillejo Sánchez, of which Antoñico was a member, attended the mass, celebrated at four-thirty in the afternoon. member. Several colleagues from the sale of equals also wanted to come and say their last goodbye.

The popular character of the port city died at the age of 76 at the Manolo Hotel, where he had resided for years. From the accommodation, located in the Mediterráneo Urbanization, they sent a wreath of flowers to say goodbye to such a distinguished guest.

It was a gesture that the mayor, Noelia Arroyo, also had on behalf of the municipal corporation. Álvaro Valdés, Councilor for Employment, Training and Contracting, and Jesús Giménez Gallo, spokesperson for the Citizen Movement, attended the 'in memoriam' services of Antonio García.

The former Minister of Defense Federico Trillo, the lawyer and former deputy Andrés Ayala and the older brother of the Santo y Real Hospital de Caridad, José Vera, were also saying their last goodbye to such a unique character.

The relatives of 'Antoñico el Lotero' were supported in this difficult ordeal by almost a hundred people, among them prominent members of Cartagena society. He began working at the age of ten in a company that decorated ceramic pieces, glassware and tableware, was part of the staff of a bicycle workshop and delivered milk around El Molinete. He also worked as a shoemaker and propagandist, and spent time working in France. Finally, his charisma made him a prominent salesman for ONCE and the national lottery for the administration of Paco Leal, in Glorieta. His day as a lottery player began at four in the morning at the fish market and continued on Calle Mayor in Cartagena, where he was very popular. In his more than 25 years as a lottery he distributed one great prize, and four in the ONCE draws.