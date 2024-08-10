The dream of a final in the US Women’s Amateur, one of the Majors of amateur golf in the world, ended abruptly this Saturday for Colombian María José Marín.

According to the criteria of

The young Colombian, 17 years old and a second-year student at the University of Arkansas, left the semifinal who was competing against the American Asterisk Talley, who will compete for the title against the Filipino Rianne Malixi.

Marín retired after playing the 14th hole, in a duel that was very close and in which neither player managed to get more than a hole ahead. Until the 10th, the Colombian was ahead.

However, Majo began to decline after the 11th, when she lost the hole and made a double bogey. She also lost the 12th, with a bogey against a birdie by her rival, and both competitors made bogey on the par-5 13th.

As they began to play the 15th hole, Marín felt pain in his left knee and decided to concede victory to his rival, thus ending his participation in the tournament.

“It stretched out more than it should have and it hurt like hell,” Marin said, as provided by the USGA. “It wasn’t like something was broken, it was like something was wrong there. I just fell to the ground and couldn’t move.” Of course, it’s painful because I wanted to be in the final with all my strength. And after reaching this point, I knew I was capable of doing something better. But I looked at my father and the cadi and said: ‘I can’t. I can’t go on with this,'” he added.

This was María José Marín’s path to the semi-final

Marín was a serious candidate to reach the final and become the third Colombian to do so: Marisa Baena lost the title against Kelli Kiehne in 1996 and María José Uribe was crowned champion in 2007, defeating Amanda Blumenhearst,

She had finished first in the medal play phase, with 138 shots and two rounds of 69, and had left behind the American Leigha Devine in the round of 64 (6/5); Rachel Kuehn, one of the favourites, in the round of 32 (4/3) and Maissie Filler in the round of 16 (1up).

Marín had to work hard to beat Anna Davis in the quarterfinals on the 21st hole, the third playoff, and thus reach the semifinal that she played this Saturday.

X’s account for her college team, Razorback Women’s Golf, sent Majo a message recognizing her great performance, finishing among the top four in the tournament.

SPORTS

More Sports News