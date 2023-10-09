Paul Pogba is still in trouble, the counteranalysis requested by the French midfielder of the Juventus Turin confirmed the presence of testosterone in samples taken in August.

Strong decision from Juventus

Juventus took action on the matter and decided to considerably reduce Paul Pogba’s salary, while his case for possible positive doping tests is being defined. The Italian team will no longer pay him the 8 million euros that the Frenchman earned per season and that they did one of the players who earned the most in Italy.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Turin club is waiting to know the sanction that Pogba will receive for this case and is attentive to the trial in which the Frenchman faces a sanction of two to four years.

While the controversy is resolved, Juventus will pay the legal minimum in Italy for soccer players, Pogba will go from earning 2,000 euros a month.

He didn’t escape

Less than a month after his provisional suspension, on September 11 by the Italian anti-doping agency (NADO),

Pogba, 30, learned last Friday that the analysis of his B sample, carried out on Thursday, showed the presence of testosterone metabolites, as in sample A.

Pogba is exposed, according to the world anti-doping code, to a four-year suspension. However, it could be reduced by half if it can be proven that it was not intentional.

Paul Pogba, at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Photo: Mauricio Moreno – EL TIEMPO Archive

It could even be limited to several months if the use of the substance took place “outside of competition and was not linked to their level of performance.”

To explain this positive anti-doping control, the player’s entourage made it known last month that the testosterone metabolites would come from a food supplement prescribed by a doctor he consulted in the United States.

Testosterone, a hormone of fertility and male sexuality, promotes muscle development. Contacted by AFP, the Italian anti-doping agency could not confirm this information “due to a decision of the Italian authority in relation to respect for private life.” The player’s entourage also did not want to comment.

With information from AFP

