City Juarez Chihuahua.- A member of an unfortunate family died intoxicated for carbon monoxide last night Sunday December 25, almost ending Christmas.

The event occurred at an address located on Bolsón de Mapimí and Desierto de Gila streets, in the Las Dunas subdivision in Juarez CityChihuahua.

According to local media a family was intoxicated by leaving the heater running without a vent in your home, one person died and a woman and a girl were taken in serious condition to the Regional Hospital of Zone 66 of the Social Security.

The family was found unconscious by their relatives when they went to look for them because they did not answer calls.

According to the municipal police report, when entering the house there was a strong smell of gas and a heater was turned off.

The body was taken to the facilities of the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) to perform the legal necropsy and determine the cause of death.