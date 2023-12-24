No procession, no carols, no pilgrims, nor anything of a typical Christmas, since the war in Gaza turned this Christmas Eve into a sad day in Bethlehem, where the birth of Jesus is venerated, according to Christian tradition.

“It is a very sad Christmas,” the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, lamented this Sunday in front of the place where believers place the birth of Jesus.

In front of the Christmas Basilica, in Manger Square, this year Jesus appears among rubble and barbed wirelike the children who die every day in Gaza.

A prayer for peace “There is no Christmas atmosphere because of the war, a terrible war,” commented the patriarch before entering the basilica, which this year was much more alone, without the massive influx of pilgrims that occurred on this date in other years. Queue for hours to see the place where Jesus is believed to have been born.

“For all those who are suffering,” the leader of the Catholic rite Christians in the Holy Land asked for a prayer, “to pray for peace, for an immediate ceasefire” in the Gaza Strip.

Baby Jesus in a ruined manger.

More than 20,400 Gazans have been killed and more than 54,000 injured after more than two and a half months of Israeli military offensive in the Palestinian enclave, after Israel declares war on the Islamist group Hamas following its attack on October 7 on Israeli soil with more than 1,200 dead and nearly 240 kidnapped.

“Let's hope that next Christmas we will have a real Christmas” in Bethlehem, the patriarch wished in this sacred place of Christianity. His message for peace was one of many that were heard this day in the holy place, from a platform next to the birth of the Child Jesus surrounded by rubble, metal sheets and wires.

Marcelo Gallardo, an Argentine priest from the congregation of the Incarnate Word, who has been in Bethlehem for 30 years, was one of the religious who endured the arrival of the patriarch in the rain and cold. “This year there are very few people,” he told EFE, and “the heads of the churches have asked the faithful not to hold external demonstrations as they do every year, but to hold religious ceremonies.”

The priest joined the request for a prayer for the end of all wars in the world, not just in Gaza: “Let us hope that the Child God changes the hearts of those who govern in a special way.”

“Nothing is impossible for God (…) and we truly believe that prayer, although it may seem to some to have no power, has more power than all weapons,” he stated.



Messages to the world Without a Christmas tree or Christmas lights, With many typical souvenir shops with their blinds drawn due to lack of tourists, in front of the Basilica of Bethlehem, in the occupied West Bank, what there was this year were messages to the world in different languages ​​so that they do not forget Gaza or all of Palestine .

Religious of different Christian beliefs, such as one Orthodox and the other Lutheran, joined their voices to denounce the shame for humanity that wars like those in Gaza entail, without losing hope that a “miracle” like the one in Bethlehem will end with them all. More than 2,000 years ago Jesus was born.

The message in Spanish was read by Jenifer Sayeh, a Palestinian teenager of Colombian parents. “It is a message to all the children of the world that we are not celebrating Christmas because of the war between Israel and Palestine, because of what is happening in Gaza. We are sad, but we want peace,” he told EFE after reading it in the rain. .

The president of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), Mahmoud Abbas, also expressed his hope that this Christmas will mark the end of the war in Gaza. and violence throughout the occupied Palestinian territories.

“The river of blood, the immense sacrifices, the hardships and the heroic resilience of our people in their land are the path to freedom and dignity,” he said in his Christmas greeting message.

A large Palestinian flag was displayed in the Manger Square before the arrival of the patriarch, who along with other priests celebrated a mass in the church next to the Christmas Basilica, as the only Christmas celebration this year in Bethlehem.

Funeral of Israeli soldiers

Israel continues attacks

The Israeli army announced this Sunday that it has intensified its operations against the Islamist movement Hamas in the southern Gaza Strip, in a war that “will be long,” according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, despite calls to protect Palestinian civilians. .

“I'll be clear: the war will be long (…) until Hamas is eliminated and we restore security in both the north and the south,” Netanyahu declared after paying tribute to the 153 Israeli soldiers killed since the start of the ground offensive in Gaza on October 27.

“We are paying a high price for the war, but there is no other option but to continue fighting,” added the nationalist leader before the members of his government.

The conflict broke out on October 7 after the Hamas attack on southern Israel, in which Islamist militants killed about 1,140 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP count based on Israeli figures.

That day, the Islamists also kidnapped some 240 people, of whom 129 remain captive in Gaza. In response, Israel vowed to “annihilate” Hamas and launched a ground and air offensive against the narrow Palestinian territory, ruled by the Islamist group since 2007.

A man with a Christmas hat in Jenin.

According to Hamas, considered a terrorist organization by Israel, the United States and the European Union, 20,424 people, mostly women and children, have died so far in the war. Ground fighting has so far focused on the north of the Strip, but the army announced that operations would shift to the south, where thousands of civilians have taken refuge.

After Gaza City, “we are turning south and concentrating our main operations in another Hamas stronghold, Khan Yunis,” said Jonathan Conricus, an army spokesman. Khan Yunis is the birthplace of Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, and is home to his center of power. Israel considers Sinwar to be most responsible for the October 7 attack.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

With Efe and AFP