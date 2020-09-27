Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has reacted after the three agricultural MLAs were cleared by President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday. Badal has called it a black day for democracy and farmers. Sukhbir Singh Badal’s SAD has distanced itself from the NDA due to these bills.

After getting the President’s approval, Sukhbir Singh Badal tweeted, “It is very sad that the President refused to listen to the farmers and Punjabis and did not include agriculture bills and Punjabi as the official language of Jammu and Kashmir.” Signed the bill. The President was expected to act as the conscience of the country and return the bills. Black day for democracy and farmers. ”

According to the Gazette notification, the President has approved three Bills, after which these have become law. These are the – The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance Contracts and Agricultural Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Extremely sad that @rashtrapatibhvn refused to heed farmers & Punjabis’ cries & has signed #FarmBills and J&K bill excluding #Punjabi as official language. Hopes that President will act as nation’s conscience & return Bills to Parliament dashed. Dark day for democracy & farmers. pic.twitter.com/BSJXMYMrgf – Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) September 27, 2020

Let us tell you that Parliament approved these Bills last week and their aim is to liberalize the agricultural sector and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere for better price. The opposition has however criticized these bills. They allege that these Bills have been passed unconstitutional, ignoring parliamentary traditions.

The opposition also requested the President to return these bills. These Bills have also been opposed by the NDA’s oldest ally Shiromani Akali Dal and have distanced themselves from the NDA. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after the passage of two out of three Bills in Parliament last week that it will give strength to crores of farmers.