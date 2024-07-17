Home page World

Robin Dittrich

19-year-old Briton Jay Slater disappeared in Tenerife a month ago. Now his body has been discovered – a shock for his family.

Santa Cruz de Tenerife – It was an extremely tense month for the parents of 19-year-old Briton Jay Slater. The family helped in the search for their son. Now there is sad certainty: the bricklayer’s apprentice is dead. The cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Week-long search ends: 19-year-old Briton found dead on Tenerife

The body of the 19-year-old was discovered by mountain rescuers from the Guardia Civil in the Masca region in the west of the island. Investigators immediately assumed that it could be Jay Slater. This suspicion was confirmed a short time later when the fingerprints matched those of the young man. So far, the police have not been able to make a clear statement about the cause of death and have only expressed speculation.

In a statement to Spanish media, the police stated that a serious fall was the most likely cause of death. “Initial indications suggest that he may have suffered a fall in the inaccessible area where he was found.” Further investigations should confirm this scenario. In recent weeks, new theories about the Briton’s disappearance have repeatedly emerged.

Mother with emotional message after death of her son – “Our hearts are broken.”

The bricklayer’s apprentice was on holiday with friends to attend the NRG Dance Music Festival. After the event, he planned to walk to his holiday apartment in the mountain village of Masca. Shortly before his disappearance, 19-year-old Jay Slater had contacted a friend. He told him that he was lost, his battery was almost empty and he had run out of water. Shortly afterwards, contact was lost and the Brit was left on his own.

In recent weeks, many people have been involved in the search for the 19-year-old. The search focused on the location where his cell phone was last found. The police used helicopters, drones and search dogs, but on June 30, the Search ended without result In addition to the investigators and volunteers, Slater’s family also travelled to Tenerife.

After her son was found dead, his mother expressed her emotions: “I just can’t believe that something like this has happened to my beautiful boy. Our hearts are broken.” She added: “I still don’t believe it. We have received the most terrible news you can imagine.” However, the search for Jay Slater saved the life of another Briton. He had also gotten lost in the mountains and was found by chance in a ravine. (rd/dpa/afp)