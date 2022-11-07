Hubert Mbuyi Muamba went to France to undergo the necessary cycles of treatment: the messages of closeness to the young champion

Another footballer who plays in the German league has discovered that he is suffering from a bad disease. It is about Hubert Mbuyi Muamba, defender born in 2003 who plays in the Hoffenheim under 23 team. The club made the announcement and explained that its member has moved to France where he will undergo all necessary treatment.

There curse which for a few months now has been affecting the players who play in the German championships does not seem to want to stop.

Just a few days ago, Manuel Neuer’s announcement had shocked everyone. The goalkeeper of Bayern Munich and the German national team has in fact declared that he has a skin cancer and to have already undergone 3 surgeries.

Previously other professional footballers, all members of the Bundesliga club, had also announced that they were suffering from oncological problems. Mostly testicular cancers.

Among these the most striking was Sebastien Haller. The bomber received the diagnosis soon after his transfer to the Borussia Dortmund and for this reason he has not yet managed to make his debut in the current season.

Muamba certainly does not have the blazon of the colleagues previously mentioned, but on the field he had shown, alone 19 yearsto have an important future in football.

Hubert Mbuyi Muamba has leukemia

Hubert Mbuyi Muamba, as mentioned, is just under 20 years old and in recent months he had shown himself for his special defensive skills, in the team under 23 at Hoffenheim.

The same club, through a Note published on its social channels, gave the sad announcement regarding the disease Muamba discovered he suffered from:

We are with you! Our U23 player Hubert Mbuyi-Muamba discovered a few days ago that he had leukemia. He is in France for treatment. We wish you much strength, Hubert!

The tweet of the German team also responded to Paris Saint Germaina French team in which the footballer played as a child.

PSG transmits all its affection and support to Hubert, his family and the club.

The young footballer subsequently posted a message on his profile, thanking all for the affection received and promising to return soon stronger than before.