“I’ve got a girlfriend,” says Rodolfo. “And what is she like?” Mari Carmen asks. “Well, very pretty, with very long hair…”, explains Rodolfo, blinking excitedly. “But Rodolfo, lionesses don’t have a mane, that’s what lions are,” Mari Carmen is surprised.

“Don’t they have long hair?” asks the grieving Rodolfo with the complicit laughter of the audience.

Rodolfo, the sensitive and somewhat affected lion of Mari Carmen (the one of her dolls) will be silent from today along with his sad and silent adventure companions Daisy, Nicol, and Doña Rogelia. Her voice, her mother and her creator has died shortly after celebrating her 80th birthday surrounded by the press and friends.

She had been away from the cameras for a few years and just last week some statements made to LOC about the Bilderberg Club went viral. The following has been the sad death.

Her full name was María del Carmen Martínez-Villaseñor Barrasa, but she always introduced herself as Mari Carmen. In the film by Mariano Ozores the graduate, while still unknown, Lina Morgan was introduced as Mari Carmen. “You must have heard of her,” says Florinda Chico. “It’s just like that, without a last name…”, responds Lina Morgan. And a very young Mari Carmen says: “I’m not famous yet.” “But it will be,” Chico replies before giving way to a ventriloquism number that is absolutely dispensable in the plot. That endearing and small-town artist was, indeed, famous. And without the need for a last name other than “her dolls of hers”. Mari Carmen emanated childish joy, but also that mischief that was always on the lips of the puppets that she had to correct over and over again. She was our Shirley McLane from sequins and local shows (Windsor, Cleofás, Gran Casino) and variety shows (Five Star Humor, Applause, Saturday night, But what is this?) although it was with Luis del Olmo that he collaborated the longest.

There is a diversity of opinions about her skills as a ventriloquist, but about the ingenuity of her scripts there is no possible discussion. Doña Rogelia has already remained as an icon of the lady of the town that we all recognize. It may be that her name remains as a simile for decades, as has happened with the assimilation of the word “hortera” (originally, a store clerk).

Born in Cuenca, she made her television debut in 1967 (four years before the Ozores film) and for decades she was a regular in magazines, nightclubs, galas, sets, and radio studios. The last few decades were not particularly prolific for her, although she did give interviews from time to time. In 2017, for example, she had to deny her own death (rumor spread through networks) by posting a photo with Moncho Borrajo. She did not do it with the forcefulness of María Jiménez when she was in the same situation in 2020.

Mari Carmen belonged to that generation of artists who worked from Monday to Sunday, who earned well when they earned well, and who had a hard time when they earned badly. At the end of the eighties, the Famosa toy brand brought out a doll of Mari Carmen with its dolls: it was a girl (who did not look like Mari Carmen, because she would already be around 40 years old) who came with a microphone, a mini Doña Rogelia, and some pre-recorded voices to “be” Mari Carmen at home. A few years later she had the well-known disagreement with the gorgon of the waves Encarna Sanchez as a result of the wedding of Rocío Jurado with Ortega Cano. Doña Rogelia told the biggest that Encarna had criticized her dress, and Cope’s lash responded furiously “Look, Mari Carmen. You misheard. You are like Doña Rogelia, who needs a trumpet. You dedicate yourself to putting seafood restaurants that are going badly (…) you talk about your nonsense and bullshit about Doña Rogelia ”. And it is that the dolls always messed up, that’s what they were for. Mari Carmen said that she did not let anyone touch them because they could not feel them inert. Whoever writes this saw, in person, how Doña Sofía shook hands with Doña Rogelia, but it is normal between celebrities to love and hate each other.

José Luis Moreno and José Manuel Parada wanted to trip him up (Moreno saying that Mari Carmen had learned from him as a cleaner at his house, the reality being that she learned from her uncle, the immense Mr. Wences) because TV and fame are like that .

Today, at the time of praise, we have the good times, the complicit laughter with Nicol the duck, little Daisy, Rodolfo the lion, and the deaf and grumpy Doña Rogelia. Mari Carmen did not want them inert, so we will remember them alive, like this artist who made us so happy.

