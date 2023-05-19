Sad accident: woman ran over her son while parking and killed him

A tragic accident took place days ago in the Salta province, Argentina and became public in the last hours. It happened in the town of La Caldera, where a Woman hit and killed her one-year-old son while parking the car.

According to the site 0221, the incident took place when the mother was maneuvering her car to park it in the garage of her house. In that context, she said not realizing that your child was in front of the vehicle and struck him with one of the wheels at head height.

Police sources indicated that, as a result of what happened, the woman suffered a nervous breakdown and called 911. Shortly after, medical personnel arrived at the scene and urgently transferred the minor to the La Caldera hospital, from which he was later referred to the Materno Infantil de Salta.

According to what was detailed by the spokespersons, the little boy was admitted to the capital’s health center in a very serious condition and with a diagnosis of “severe head injury with loss of consciousness due to crushed skull”. Once there, he underwent a series of operations, but he passed away on Friday the 12th of this month.

A case similar to what happened in Argentina occurred a few weeks ago in Antioch; a fire truck hit a woman and her daughter who were riding a motorcyclewhen trying to park on a platform.

The shocking images were captured on a security camera in the sector, where it was seen how the two women were left under the fire truck and they had to be rescued by the people who were in the place.

The 10-year-old girl took the brunt of it and had to be referred to a specialized hospital center to treat the serious injuries. The authorities opened an investigation against the driver to determine the level of recklessness in the act.

