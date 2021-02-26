Section of a Sacyr motorway in Italy, in a file image provided by the company. Illustrated Service (Automatic) / SACYR

Sacyr recorded a profit of 36 million euros in the 2020 financial year. The construction and concessions group thus returned to green numbers in the year of the pandemic, after in 2019 it suffered losses of 297 million as a result of the Repsol cleanup , in which it has an 8% stake. In the presentation of results sent this Friday to the CNMV, the company points out that its gross operating profit (ebitda) grew by 6.5% last year, to 724 million.

The net amount of Sacyr’s turnover rose last year to 4,548 million, 9.1% more than in the previous year. The group considers that these figures are proof “of the solidity of the business model, which is focused on concession activities with low demand risk”. And he emphasizes that 78% of the ebitda came from the concessions it manages (which include highways and other types of transport infrastructures, hospitals and water resources management facilities).

By business area, it was precisely Concessions that experienced the greatest growth last year. It invoiced 1,381 million, 23% more than in the previous year. These are broken down between concession revenues (675 million), which increased 8%, and construction, which shot up 42% (706 million). The Engineering and Infrastructure division was the one that contributed the highest turnover, with 2,612 million (12% more). Lastly, that of Services contracted 3%, to stand at 992 million.

Sacyr has also reported a future revenue portfolio that reached 39,185 million at the end of 2020. It is 9.1% lower than that of 2019 as a result of several divestments during the year (it sold almost its entire stake in the Guadalcesa highway concessionaire and some water assets in Portugal). He was also affected by “the slowdown in tenders worldwide due to covid-19”. The award in the Panama Canal, which obliges the consortium of the works (in which it has a 41.6% stake) to return amounts paid by the Panama Canal Authority, is calculated at an impact of 90 million. The company recalls that it completed that payment that same month and adds that, nevertheless, “it has decided to make additional provisions considering the resolution of this award.”

In 2020, Sacyr also decided to adjust the book value of its 8% stake in Repsol, from more than 13 euros per share that was contemplated in 2019 to 9 euros. The group’s net debt at the end of 2020 was 5,212 million, compared to 4,315 million in 2019. The company attributes the increase to investment in new concession projects.

Strategic plan

Also this Friday, the firm presented its Strategic Program 2021-2025. It aims to boost the turnover in five years above 5,500 million and achieve a net profit at the end of the program of around 200 million euros. For this, it estimates an investment of 5,000 million in the five years, 90% of which will be allocated to the Concessions area.

The company wants to reinforce the concession model based on managing the entire value chain (from the tendering of the infrastructure to its maintenance and operation) and marks Spain and Italy, in Europe, and Colombia and Chile, in Latin America, as priority markets. This category also includes all the Anglo-Saxon markets in which it is present (USA, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom).