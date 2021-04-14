The fire of the Windsor Tower in February 2005, in the financial complex of Azca, in Madrid, has always been tinged with shadows. Several of its plants employed 1,200 Deloitte employees and three departments at the Garrigues law firm. The fire reduced to ashes tens of thousands of documents, which that night fell for hours like a fine rain on a wide perimeter of the city.

Among those papers were the reports that the consultancy kept on an audit of the company FG Inversiones Burstiles. An investigation requested by the Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office to clarify the alleged ‘black holes’ of the sale of Francisco González’s company to Merryl Lynch for 3,700 million pesetas in 1996 (more than 36 million euros).

The fire at the Windsor appears clinically as a ghost with multiple faces. First with the irruption of José Manuel Villarejo and the security services provided to BBVA under the presidency of González. And this Wednesday with the statement of Luis del Rivero, one of the victims of the alleged parapolice espionage carried out by a company of the retired commissioner within his work at the bank.

The former president of Sacyr Vallehermoso appeared before the investigating judge of the ‘Villarejo case’ in the piece referring to BBVA. The Murcian businessman reported that the construction company decided to abort the attempt to enter the board of directors for various reasons, despite the fact that it had the support of the socialist government and the PP, and part of the economic power. According to sources present in the statement, the witness explained to Magistrate Manuel García-Castellón that the Windsor fire and the selective attack against him by certain media outlets – now designated in the case as Villarejo’s “media leg” – They made the ambitious operation rethink: acquire up to 5% of the bank’s shares. A weight that could have opened the door for the group to have a vote and decision-making capacity when making appointments

Round of contacts



But ten days after the Windsor burned, and with it the Deloitte papers on FG Inversiones Burstiles, the Sacyr board formally decided not to continue with the operation due to the escalation in the “war” and the “fear” generated. In just one night, the construction company decided to sell its shares at a 3% discount.

To questions from the prosecutors, Del Rivero recounted all the work carried out behind the scenes to prepare the landing in the entity chaired by Francisco González, investigated in this case. In 2004 he held meetings with both the then socialist minister Pedro Solbes and the former president of the Government José María Aznar, the visible head of the opposition. In November of that year, he also met with the then senior manager of BBVA José Ignacio Goirigolzarri.

In the same way, important shareholders of the bank and Minister Miguel Sebastián, also a victim of Villarejo’s espionage and who testified this Wednesday as injured, met. Finally, the round included the then deputy governor of the Bank of Spain Gonzalo Gil and the governor Jaime Caruana, who was much more restrictive than the first in their positions. Both were summoned together with BBVA in the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) because they were interested in knowing the details and specific positions of this important business operation, which in the end was erased as the Windsor.