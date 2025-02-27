Sacyr obtained a net profit of 113 million euros in 2024, which represents an increase of 7.2% compared to the previous year, at the same time that the operating cash flow of its concessions, up to 1,294 million euros, fiddled by 53%, according to their results account.

Having already become a purely concessional company, the gross exploitation result (Ebitda) makes less sense in its comparisons, in the face of the cash flow item, since the bulk of the Ebitda is triggered only at the beginning of the concession period.

This occurs with most of Sacyr assets, which are at risk of mitigated or low -risk demand, since the income is set by contract and not based on the tolls paid by users, so the EBITDA decreases as the concession period advances, while the cash flow increases.

In the same way, when concentrating financial income at the beginning of the concession, the same goes for taxes, which are higher than the beginning, proportionally to the EBITDA, and decrease over time, which can also affect the benefit after taxes.









In this sense, last year’s Ebitda fell 10%, to 1,352 million euros, and the billing receded 0.8%, with 4,571 million euros.

Currently, more than 90% of its EBITDA comes from its concessional assets and, in 2024, the conversion percentage of this box was 96%, compared to 56% of 2023, which means that, of 1,352 million, 1,294 were transformed into cash flow.

By business areas, concessions had revenues of 1,340 million, 5% higher, thanks to the contribution of assets put in operation, such as Eastern Routes (Paraguay) and Central Railroad (Uruguay), the operational march of Route 78 and the El Loa Airport (Chile) or the contribution of financial assets such as the Velindre hospital (United Kingdom) and Buga-Buga-Buenaventura (Colombia).

The current value of its concessions amounts to 3,551 million euros, with a portfolio of assets that have a half -life of 28 years. Much of these assets will end up in a new company that Sacyr has already created, Voreantis, for which he will seek a minority partner with up to 49% of the capital.

In Engineering and Infrastructure, 71% of its portfolio is linked to its concessions, so its focus is now to reduce project risks for third parties. Thus, this division reduced its EBITDA by 26%, up to 422 million, with a profitability margin of 15%, compared to 65%that has concessions, while its portfolio grew 41%, up to 10,606 million.

The water segment, in its first year as an independent business line, reached a business figure of 245 million euros, 8% higher, and an Ebitda of 51 million euros, 3% more.

On the financial level, Sacyr reduced his net debt to resource 46% (which is not linked to the projects), up to 146 million euros, fulfilling your goal of not exceeding the ratio with Ebitda at more than once, when it is 0.4%. The net debt (project financing) amounted to 6,891 million