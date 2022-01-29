Yecla Councilor for Culture, Jesús Verdú, yesterday presented the program for the new season of the Concha Segura Theater from February to June. “We present -he announced- a clear commitment to recover activities, in addition to doing it in a safe environment as we have shown during the pandemic.”

In the first place, the visit of José Sacristán, Goya Honorary Award 2022, an interpreter recognizable by different generations, who will interpret his successful ‘Lady in red on a gray background’, on May 28, stands out. Work based on the novel by Delibes.

The other great visit is that of the renowned Cayetana Guillén Cuervo, who will appear on stage in ‘Puertas Abiertas’ on April 23. A montage that addresses a transnational problem: Islamist terrorism. In addition, it should be noted that the scenery and lighting of this show, which premiered in Madrid in April 2021, is by Paco Azorín from Yecla. On the other hand, on March 5 the comedy will make an appearance with ‘Tartufo’, by Molière, directed by the acclaimed Ernesto Caballero and performed by Pepe Viyuela. A real gem that talks about false devotion and hypocrisy. The Concha Segura program also stands out for the presence of Pablo Carbonell and his show ‘Blablacoche’, which can be enjoyed on February 5. Lastly, Josema Yuste performs ‘El Poopers’ together with fellow comedian and actor Santiago Urrialde. This work will be staged on April 2.

The smallest of the house will be able to enjoy two musicals: ‘The magic key’ (February 12) and ‘Pinocchio’ (June 4)



classical theater and music

The Concha Segura Theater is also committed to classical theatre. The company Tras el Telón will present on March 19 ‘Los Pelópidas’, adapted and directed by Daniel Jiménez Ortiz; a satire on Greek tragedies by the Alicante poet Jorge Llopis, which has been awarded four prizes at the Moratalla National Theater Contest.

The artist Pasión Vega will arrive on March 12 with her ‘Todo lo que Tengo’, where she will present her latest self-titled album. On the other hand, Soto Goez Jazz will perform Soto Goes Jazz, with the singer from Yecla, Enrique Soto, on May 21. As for the dance offer, on Friday, February 11, the Spanish dance show ‘Miradas’ will be held. This proposal is organized by the Sheila Cortés Studio and under the direction of Estefanía Navarro.

Children’s programming also has a niche with ‘La Llave Mágica’ (February 12) and later ‘Pinocchio’ (June 4), both from Trencadís Producciones.