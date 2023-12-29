In the summer of 2015 I received a call from a French television producer: he asked me if I wanted to participate in a program for Canal Plus France, as part of a series in which Gérard Depardieu ate in various European cities with a personality from the city. They had already recorded in Vienna, Rome, London and now it was Barcelona's turn. Apparently, Depardieu had seen my films (we had both participated in the project Paris je t'aime) and he proposed filming a meal between the two of us in a place of my choice, I said yes immediately. Depardieu meant for me Marguerite Duras, Barbara, Truffaut, The valseusesVera Granger… endless fascinating references that had marked my life.

It was June, it was hot. I arrived at the restaurant early, I greeted the crew, the two cameras were already ready, the sound technicians microphoned me, the actor was in the bathroom. The host of the program came up to me, nervous and begging me to be calm and patient because Gérard was tired and didn't like the heat. I told him not to worry. At that moment the actor appeared, effectively complaining loudly about the heat. The first thing he told me was why he had chosen a place without air conditioning. The second thing was, showing me his brand new Russian passport, asking me what I thought of Putin. He did not wait for her to respond and began to rave about his colleague Putin with interjections of “putain de chaleur espagnol”. What followed was one of the craziest meals I can remember in my life. I remember a continuous parade of bottles of white wine, I remember anchovies, ham, I remember waiters bringing plates of bombs from Barceloneta and fried sonsos, screams, lots of screams, obscenities (I had to comment on the physique of all the women who passed by the restaurant, something that I painfully tried to overlook, this is the only thing I regret), Kleenex sweaty everywhere, his white shirt soaked with sweat… I remember the desperate presenter trying to get us to talk about gastronomy and my no less desperate attempts to talk about the origins of that neighborhood and that restaurant.

I tried to cling to Duras, Barbara, Truffaut, etc. in my head, but Depardieu only wanted to talk about the abusive taxes paid in France and how well he was treated in Russia. There was a moment, when the desserts were already brought, when I couldn't take it anymore and some fateful words came out of my mouth: “Your friend Putin seems like a dictator and a murderer to me.” There things were definitively derailed and Depardieu accused me of being part of the idiotic left that he did not understand, that the example to follow was to treat millionaires with white gloves, as his colleague Vladimir did. I only cursed the time when eating with Gérard Depardieu and recording a television program had seemed like good ideas. Then I found out that practically the same thing had happened in each city: those programs fortunately never saw the light of day. I left the restaurant when he started drinking pomace directly from the bottle: it made me sad to see that immense actor behaving like the pathetic and visibly drunk person I had eaten with. But just because someone doesn't like paying taxes in his country or is a friend of Putin or drinks three bottles of wine in a row like someone who drinks sparkling water, doesn't make them an abuser or a criminal. And yet, when the first accusations against him surfaced, I can't say I was surprised. The person he had had in front of him for three eternal hours was clearly someone who believed that everything was allowed to him, someone used to always getting his way, under any circumstances. Someone so entrenched in his own magnetism and his aura that he seemed completely oblivious to any external argument.

In the last five years, a series of women have accused the actor of various degrees of sexual abuse, from touching during filming to rape (in two cases). The French prosecutor's office has admitted two of these complaints, and now a third by a Spanish journalist. On the other hand, France 2 last week broadcast a program, Complément d'enquête, in which the actor is seen and heard making all kinds of disgusting comments, including the worst sexualizing an 11-year-old girl. The images have been subjected to judicial control to demonstrate that there has been no manipulation in their editing. What is particularly painful is that from President Macron himself to a series of actors, directors and writers who are his colleagues defend in a manifesto published by The Figaro to Gérard Depardieu of the “unjust and horrible lynching” to which he is being subjected, arguing that he is “a French national treasure, a sacred monster and the best actor in history”, in addition to equating the accusations against him to “a attack on art.” Of course, not a mention of the women who have dared to denounce him, not even to give them the benefit of the doubt because the testimonies of him and the modus operandi of the actor look suspiciously familiar in all cases. As if this incarnation “of art” gave him total immunity to do whatever he wanted.

Nobody is questioning Depardieu's quality as an actor or as a world heritage site or as a “cinema giant.” As no one disputes that Polanski is a talented director or Plácido Domingo had a splendid voice. We talked about how the status of sacred monsters and the veneration they aroused have allowed so many artists to never be held accountable for their abusive behavior. Nowhere in the world. We, the admirers, have on many occasions preferred to look the other way because the idea that someone we revered and respected was a despicable being did not fit into our heads, it did not fit with what we wanted to believe. Why didn't I get up from that table at the first inconvenience, at the first insult, instead of putting up with that unbearable chatter? Because in my head I had the scene of the parking of The woman next doorthe dialogues with Duras in The truckthe duet with Barbara in lily passion.

He didn't want to see that the man in front of him was someone capable of being a holy monster and simply behaving like a monster. Now, many of these men claim to be “victims of victims,” which is reminiscent, in another sphere, of the concept of “dictatorship of minorities.” Those who sign the manifesto in favor of Depardieu affirm that the man they know is incapable of doing the things of which he is accused: that is another of the characteristics of predators. Depardieu never abused the established actresses Carole Bouquet (with whom he lived for years), Nathalie Baye, Carla Bruni or Catherine Deneuve. His victims have always been young actresses, aspiring writers, journalists: vulnerable women, without aura, without status, without immunity, who are unlikely to be listened to or believed. How are they going to be believed if even the president of France himself denies them? One of the first to accuse him was Emmanuelle Debever, an actress who debuted with him in the film Danton, in 1980, and who later left the cinema. The day after the program aired Complement d'enquêtecommitted suicide by jumping into the Seine.

Isabel Coixet She is a film director.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_