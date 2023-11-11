Genoveva Casanova and Federico of Denmark have burst a scandal that has raised Readings to the pages of the international press. Even a social network that analyzes Kate Middleton’s image has intervened in a somewhat unionized manner, calling Genoveva “somber” and fueling the rumor that the ex-wife of the Count of Salvatierra could have warned the photographers who immortalized her meeting with him. heir to the Danish throne in Madrid.

The cover was a gift for Mrs. Genoveva, who had her birthday on Wednesday, and a surprise for everyone. He reacted with a statement where he stated that there was no type of romantic relationship with Don Federico. The “non-sentimental” part was immediately emphasized. So what is the nature of that relationship? The Danish royal house does not clarify this either, arguing that they do not interfere in the private and personal affairs of any member of the royal family, including the crown prince. All this happening at the same time that the street disorders in Madrid against the investiture and the amnesty law became more violent and turned this beautiful walk of Genoveva and Federico into a great relief. For all these reasons, I believe that the Madrid City Council should offer him a medal or a plaque at the entrance to El Corral de la Morería, where they shared an unforgettable evening.

The relative lack of interest in Genoveva Casanova before these photos is highlighted, resulting in them being searchable. I have read, for example, that “she is not a character who has press behind her.” But we must admit that she is supported by a lot of previous history. Genoveva seems to have a healthy predilection for her illustrious heirs, such as her ex-husband Cayetano, José María Michavila or Gonzalo Vargas Llosa. At the time, Genoveva captured the interest of Hello! by including her in the family photo when the Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded to Gonzalo’s father. These relationships have given him decisive life experience to understand, soften and calm the rebellion and anxiety of the heirs. The relationship may not be strengthened, but Genoveva’s life journey has accelerated.

In any case, she should be congratulated for her diplomatic work, the exquisite treatment she provided to the Danish heir and the wonderful tour from Madrid that he offered. A sunny walk through the Retiro and a visit to the exhibition Picasso, the Sacred and the Profane in the Thyssen. Very bold that he did it shortly before the official visit of our Kings to Denmark. The excitement of his friendship with Frederick competed with the expected images of our monarchs and those of Denmark exchanging medals of honor. Since Shakespeare with his “something smells bad in Denmark”, at the beginning of Hamletsomething like this had not been staged in Copenhagen.

Don Felipe and Doña Letizia, together with Frederick of Denmark and his wife, Princess Mary, at an official event in Copenhagen during the official visit of the Kings to Denmark, on November 7, 2023. MARTIN SYLVEST (EFE)

The bombshell news caught me far away and at full speed, traveling by Ave to Seville to attend Toñi Moreno’s program, Wonderful People. The train was loaded with wonderful people and there I talked with Luis Antonio de Villena about the docuseries about Terenci Moix, in which we both participated. Neither of them was happy with the result, and Villena warned me that all the documentaries about gay Spanish authors “omit to talk openly about homosexuality and prefer idyllic postcards of their houses facing the Mediterranean.” Upon arriving in Santa Justa another surprise awaited me. Infanta Elena passed in front of me coming out of the kitchen car. I couldn’t help but tell him that it was the most fun way to get off a train. Although we are not romantically involved, she laughed and then I was even more surprised when the Europa Press reporters did not question her, as they did with me. They are wonderful people, but as the Duke of Alba once told Carmen Polo: “There are still classes.”

