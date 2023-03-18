Comprised of 7 local outlets, Solving Sacramento has published over 80 stories on the California city’s troubles

when the pandemic dried out newspaper advertising revenue in 2020, the editor of Sacramento News & Review, Jeff VonKanelasked Larry Lee, editor and president of the Sacramento Observeradvice on how to keep your free alternative weekly alive.

In April 2020, VonKaenel stopped printing the News & Review 31 years old and dismissed 34 employees, including 14 from the newsroom. The employees who remained still published onlineand VonKaenel applied for a loan from the Paycheck Protection Program, but it was unclear how long the paper would be able to remain in business.

Larry Lee grew up working for the Observer, Sacramento’s African-American weekly newspaper, with his late father, Dr. William Hanford Lee, who founded in 1962. The Observer became an established and award-winning institution in the black community of Sacramento, and at the onset of the pandemic, it survived and even thrived, inaugurating a new office building in August 2020.

Lee had been collaborating with other media outlets in the city since 2015, and when VonKaenel called him, Lee suggested collaborating and sharing stories with other newsrooms in the area. The 2 brought together 7 Sacramento news outlets in a collaboration called Solving Sacramentoto report on the city’s biggest problems with a focus on solutions.

The organization’s vehicles include the Sacramento ObserverO Sacramento News & ReviewO Sacramento Business JournalThe Russian American Media (a media company with 3 publications serving Russians and Russian-Americans), Outword Magazine (an LGBTQ+ publication), and Sacramento radio NPR Capital Public Radio and the Univision Sacramento. It is funded by donations and grants from the Solutions Journalism Network and the James Irvine Foundation, with the Local Media Association acting as a fiscal sponsor.

sacrament it is not a desert of news, but issues like the arts, black communities and housing issues can go unnoticed. All of the collective’s audiences are impacted by the city’s housing crisis, but their needs and challenges are often unique. Rather than racing to compete, Lee said each publication’s audience would benefit from everyone working together.

“Covid was the moment where you say, ‘No matter what we were doing before, now is a good chance to fix it or find another solution’”Lee said. “Anyone who is in a vehicle knows that it takes a long time to start, especially when talking about a region where there is problems historical reliable. Newsrooms fight over content and advertisers. We had to get to a point where regular meetings and conversations were taking place.”he stated.

The 1st project of Solving Sacramento was to cover the problems and solutions for housing affordability in the city, using a grant from Solutions Journalism Network. Since launching in June 2021, the collaboration has published more than 80 stories about affordable housing, homelessness, and resources that explain what is affordable housing it is a FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions, in Portuguese) with local housing experts. The next area of ​​focus will be the revival of the city’s art scene.

Each publication’s lead editors meet to discuss housing-related issues that need coverage, then decide which publication will take the lead in reporting. Once the story is published, all members of the organization have the option to republish it, and it is also made available on the organization’s website. Solving Sacramento.

For a story, the organization hired local journalism students to go door-to-door with Sacramento residents about how they experienced the city’s housing crisis. The story was published by 1st time at the News & Review and then translated into Spanish and republished by univision.

“Sacramento is changing”Lee said. “It’s historically a political and bureaucratic city, and covid has exposed weaknesses in the fabric and structure of how people live in Sacramento. [Cobrir questões] from an equity lens is really important. Trying to do this as a single newsroom is virtually impossible.”he declared.

Collaboration between news agencies has become increasingly common in All the California. VonKaenel said that if more money is awarded, the Solving Sacramento will be able to begin reviving local art coverage, as well as continuing its reporting on affordable housing. The goal is to add multiple reporting subjects, but Lee said he also wants the collective to expand to hosting community events, helping to secure the future of existing local newsrooms, and even starting new ones to fill other reporting gaps.

“Ultimately, we would like to get to a point that is more than just sharing stories, possibly with ways that can help the sustainability of each of our individual newsrooms and help build capacity”Lee said. “We are a better community if we have healthier newsrooms, and I think there are enough resources in the region to help us. [a todos] to be sustainable”he stated.

