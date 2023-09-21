The city attorney for the city of Sacramento, the capital of the US state of California, Thien Ho, who is a member of the Democratic Party, is suing the city council, also led by Democrats, for allowing the conditions of local homeless people to deteriorate to the point to resemble scenes from a “Third World country”.

According to information from Fox News, in a press conference held this Tuesday (19), Thien Ho announced that his department had filed a civil lawsuit against local authorities, alleging that the city of Sacramento “violated the California civic code.” , specifically by “permitting, creating, and enabling a public safety crisis regarding homelessness.”

“Sacramento’s homeless population has increased by more than 250% in the last 7 years”, points out the action.

“There are more homeless people in Sacramento than in San Francisco [cidade mais ao norte da Califórnia]. Our community is on the brink of collapse. We have a homeless population living in conditions typical of Third World countries. And the rest of the community is caught between compassion and chaos,” said the prosecutor.

“How did we get to this point? We are stuck in this endless cycle of ‘Spell of Time’ where nothing improves and nothing is resolved. Enough of that!”, Ho said at the press conference.

According to information from Fox News, the lawsuit presented by the prosecutor points out that both the state Supreme Court judge, Michael Bowman, and Ho’s own department, sent petitions last June warning Sacramento authorities about the growing increase. the construction of tents by the city’s homeless within a three-block radius of the courthouse, which was affecting the community’s access to justice.

According to the prosecutor, daily incidents involving physical and verbal attacks against people, public sexual acts, open fires, nudity, the odor of urine and defecation on sidewalks have also threatened the safety of jurors, victims and witnesses during ongoing trials. on court.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg of the Democratic Party called Attorney Ho’s action a “performative riot” and said the city has already provided about 1,200 beds in emergency shelters for the homeless, as well as approved legal measures to protect the city’s sidewalks and schools.

“The city needs a real partnership from the region’s leaders, not politics and lawsuits,” Steinberg said.