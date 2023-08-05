It went out in Asti at the age of 84 the Cavaliere del Lavoro Lorenzo Ercole, president of Saclà. This was announced in a note from the company which underlines “in addition to the enlightened entrepreneur, loved by all his employees, we want to remember the man of great generosity. In over 60 years of work, Lorenzo Ercole has made a fundamental contribution to the development of Saclà in Italy and abroad, managing to make the company a leader in the world of preserves, one of the best known brands of ‘made in Italy’.His entrepreneurial courage, his vision and the bond with people are been the fundamental values ​​of the Saclà”.

Lorenzo Ercole leaves his daughter Chiara and his wife Fernanda. He entered the company founded by his father Secondo in 1958, at the age of 19, in 1981 he became its CEO and in 1995 he was also appointed president of Saclà. In 2013, as president, he left the position of managing director to his daughter Chiara. Appointed Cavaliere del Lavoro in 1997 by President Oscar Luigi Scalfaro, on 22 October 2022 he was received by President Sergio Mattarella for the 25th year of belonging to the Order of Cavalieri del Lavoro.