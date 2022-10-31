In these last three years PlayStation has been more open in terms of releasing video games from its consoles to the format of pc. We have already seen thisn Days Gone, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man and in the future it will come The Last of Us Part I. And now, it is confirmed that the most recent game, Sackboy: A Big Adventure It hasn’t been the most successful.

During the last weekend, which was its launch start, the game only managed to gather 610 people who were playing it, although some copies that Sony gave to the press. Also this number is much less than the port of PlayStation What was worse on the platform? Steamthe collection of Uncharted.

To the October 31, 2022the ports of pc of Sony recorded the following number of simultaneous players:

1.- God of War — 73,529 (10 months ago)

2.- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered — 66,436 (three months ago)

3.- Horizon Zero Dawn — 56,557 (two years ago)

4.- Days Gone — 27,450 (two years ago)

5.- Uncharted Collection: Legacy of Thieves — 10,851 (eight days ago)

6.- Sackboy: A Big Adventure — 610 (15 hours ago)

With this bad reception from the public, the players hope that Sony don’t go back on your decision to port the operating systems of Windows. Especially now that games like The Last of Us Part I and also Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Remember that Sackboy: A Big Adventure also available in PS4 Y PS5.

Via: push square

Publisher’s note: Little Big Planet has never been a very popular franchise, so these numbers would be normal, although at least they were less expected to have 1,000 active players. Hopefully sales of the Sackboy character improve over time.