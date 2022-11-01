Sackboy: A Big Adventure hasn’t had a big start on Steam.

Originally released on PlayStation consoles in November 2020 (launch window for PS5), the game arrived on PC via Steam last week on 27th October.

However, so far it’s highest concurrent player peak is just 610 players, according to Steam DB.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure – Features Trailer | PC Games

That number puts the game as the lowest performing PlayStation game released on PC.

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves, released earlier this month, was previously the weakest launch with a concurrent player peak of 10,851.

That compares with God of War (73,529), Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (66,436), Horizon Zero Dawn (56,557), and Days Gone (27,450).

There’s still time yet for the numbers to grow, though launch weekend is generally a high point.

News of Sackboy: A Big Adventure releasing on PC was leaked ahead of the main announcement by PlayStation’s Latin America YouTube account. Since then it’s received little marketing.

Sony has released its latest financial results, including a drop in sales for PlayStation software. While this is specifically console sales only, there is a general trend of fewer game sales overall.