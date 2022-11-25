Minister of Mines and Energy published CNPE resolution; was one of the measures that would be suspended in the transition of government

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Adolfo Sachsida, published, this Friday (25.Nov.2022), the resolution of the CNPE (National Council for Energy Policy) that extended the percentage of mandatory addition of biodiesel to diesel oil by 10% until March 2023. Here’s the full resolution (70 KB).

Last Tuesday (Nov. 22), the coordinator of the Mines and Energy technical group, Maurício Tolmasquim, said that the minister would hold off on publication of the resolution. This would be one of the strategic measures suspended during the government transition.

“The biodiesel issue is one of the measures that is being left on standby, for the committee to analyze whether it is convenient or not. The minister said that he would not take any decision without an agreement with the transition group”declared Tolmasquim.

On Monday (21.Nov), the CNPE decided to maintain the percentage of mandatory blending of biodiesel with diesel oil A at 10%. The council also allowed the use of diesel oil co-processed with vegetable oils, from Petrobras, to fulfill the biodiesel mandate. The fuel has a chemical composition of fossil and vegetable origin. Thus, the so-called Diesel RX could be used to comply with the mandatory blending of biodiesel in diesel.

In the sector, the CNPE’s decision was seen as interference in the next government. There was an expectation that the transition team would announce the mixture schedule for 2023 at an FPBio (Biofuel Parliamentary Front) event on Tuesday (22.Nov).

In early November, Sachsida had told deputy Pedro Lupion (PP-PR) that the schedule would be discussed with the elected government transition team. The blend would remain at 10% until the end of December, as per CNPE resolution. According to the original schedule provided for by law, it would be 14% in January and 15% in March.

Deputy and former Minister of Agriculture Neri Geller (PP-MT) stated that “the return of the discussion of biodiesel, of increasing [o percentual] from 10% to 12%, 13% and, next year to 15%, is one of the agendas of the President of the Republic [eleito, Lula]🇧🇷

The percentage of biodiesel mixed with diesel A –of fossil origin, produced from oil in refineries– was reduced throughout 2021 to try to contain the rise in prices of diesel B, sold at gas stations.

The proportion was at 13% in April 2021, but was reduced to 10% from May to August, stood at 12% in September and October and dropped to 10% again in November and December of the same year. Afterwards, the CNPE decided to maintain the 10% biodiesel blend throughout 2022.

Petrobras’ co-processed diesel, on the other hand, is an old dispute. The state-owned company tried, in 2020, to register the fuel obtained through this technological route as a biofuel. In May 2021, the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) published a resolution that regulated green diesel in the country, but did not include the route for obtaining RX diesel from Petrobras.