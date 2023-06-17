Zarco-Marquez accident, fear at Sachsenring

Marc again Marquez at the center of the controversy. The eight-time world champion, who risked a very dangerous highside today, crashed in the final part of the second free practice session at the Sachsenring, with his Honda mowing down Johann’s Ducati Zarco just out of the pits. The Pramac rider was a helpless pin and ended up on the ground, falling violently on his back.

After P2 Marquez accused Zarco, stating how the Frenchman “was the only one who could have prevented the accident“. The Ducati rider did not like his colleague’s statements at all.

Zarco’s words

“First, he could have at least come to me when I was down. I understand that he wants to reach the second bike to try to do another lap. But because of the red flag, he could have just checked that everything was okay. I like Marc: he is a champion. But now he’s losing control a biteven when he speaks. She should think twice before saying something“, these are the words reported by Speedweek. “It’s a bit sad, he has to control himself a bit with words. I’m not a fool and he can’t blame me. It’s just ridiculous. Marc could have at least asked me if I was okay. I was able to speak to him briefly, 15 minutes from the end of the session he arrived and he said to me: ‘How scary’. Ok, but you can’t say it’s anyone’s fault. It is not so“.

“Having the idea that it was my fault is not acceptable. Just because I’m a nice guy, he can’t point the finger at me. Three years ago another big accident happened, I was the one hit and everyone said it was my fault“, he added speaking of Spielberg’s crash in 2020, which could have had dramatic consequences for Valentino Rossi and Maverick Viñales.

Zarco explains the accident

“I am fine. I received a hard blow on the buttocks. That’s why I couldn’t move at first, it was a strange sensation, but nothing seems to be broken. Now I will check better with the physical therapist so that I feel at my best for tomorrow. For now everything is fine, we just have a wrecked bike that the mechanics will work on late into the night. If you want my opinion, we can say that it was some kind of racing accident. It can happen, although it would have been better if it hadn’t. Exiting the pit lane is a bit tricky, but that’s okay, we’re used to it and we try to be very careful. I was very careful too, waited outside. I came out of the pit lane, braked and then when I turned around I saw a big group coming. So I straightened the bike. Luckily, when I saw Marc’s bike, I straightened the bike a little more and he didn’t hit my leg or foot“.