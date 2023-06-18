MotoGP Sachsenring, the warm up standings

MotoGP Sachsenring, the chronicle of the warm up

Marco Bezzecchi commands the Warm Up of the German Grand Prix with a time of 1:20.999. The Ducati rider is the only one to drop below 1:21 this morning and is 62 thousandths ahead of Jorge Martin. Third “Pecco” Bagnaia at 98 thousandths from Bez.

Oliveira, Quartararo, Nakagami, Zarco, Binder, Miller and Espargaró were also in the top 10 in a session that mainly serves to fine-tune the last aspects of the bike in view of the race and to try to figure out which tire to choose in the Grand Prix, when the temperatures will be much higher than yesterday.

Another crash for Marc Marquez, plagued by crashes and highsides even on the circuit where he has always won and dominated. The Spaniard is the protagonist of a highside in turn 7, in the same way as yesterday (when, however, he was thrown off in turn 13). He closes with the 19th fastest time and above all with further questions about his Honda, judging by the body language shown in the run-off areas of the circuit immediately after yet another crash.

The program

The MotoGP is back on track this afternoon, with the race starting at 2 pm as usual. “Pecco” Bagnaia is called upon to defend his 21-point lead over Jorge Martin, winner of yesterday’s Sprint, but in Germany the world champion has never gone particularly well: his best result in MotoGP is still the fifth place obtained in 2021. Of course, you can follow the live report of each session on FormulaPassionyou can take advantage of the same service for the Montreal Formula 1 Grand Prix: the race will start at 8pm.