by VALERIO BARRETTA

Sachsenring, Quartararo 11th

Fabio Quartararo he certainly can’t celebrate his 100th career MotoGP Grand Prix as he would like: the Frenchman has to settle for 11th place on the Sachsenring circuit, a placing that certainly won’t make him happy. However, the Devil he manages to be optimistic for the second half of 2024: Yamaha has promised him the progress that the Frenchman wants (and deserves) to return to being competitive in the medium term.

Quartararo’s words

“It was a tough GP, but it went much better than expected. We lost a lot at the beginning with the new tyres, but I finished with more or less the same distance to the winner as I had in the Sprint yesterday, so I think it’s quite good”these are the words of the Frenchman to the Yamaha channels.

“We know where we can improve. I think the second part of the season will be better and we will improve.. We have made progress since the beginning of the year. We are working hard and the results do not yet say it, but we are on the right track and we hope to see the steps forward we have made soon.“.

Gardner’s words

“We made a change of settings to improve my feeling with the bike. I felt a difference in the Warm Up and I thought we could have a good race. The pace until the 10th lap was really good: I was fighting with Zarco and Bradl, to try to catch Mir, and I was in front of Bradl for 8-9 laps.“, added Remy GardnerAlex Rins’ replacement for the German GP. The Australian is nevertheless happy with his weekend: “I didn’t know how to handle the drop in the rear tyre in the last 10 laps, but that depends on experience. However, if you compare my pace with the average rear between the Sprint and the Race, the pace on Sunday was much better. I hope I gave good feedback and a different point of view, and that Yamaha can take advantage of it.“.