by VALERIO BARRETTA

MotoGP Sachsenring, Qualifying Results

1st row 1. J.Martin 1:19.423

Ducati 2. Mr. Oliveira 1:19.471

Aprilia 3. R. Fernandez 1:19.643

Aprilia 2nd row 4. F. Bagnaia 1:19.749

Ducati 5. A. Marquez 1:19.791

Ducati 6. F. Morbidelli 1:19.946

Ducati 3rd row 7. Mr. Vinales 1:19.950

Aprilia 8. F. By Giannantonio 1:19.957

Ducati 9. E. Bastianini 1:19.978

Ducati 4th row 10. P. Acosta 1:20.348

KTM 11. B. Binder 1:20.446

KTM 12. Mr. Bezzecchi 1:20.713

Ducati 5th row 13. Mr. Marquez 1:20.263

Ducati 14. F. Quartararo 1:20.310

Yamaha 15. A. Fernandez 1:20.419

KTM 6th row 16. J.Miller 1:20.515

KTM 17. T.Nakagami 1:20.553

Honda 18. L. Marini 1:20.565

Honda 7th row 19. J.Zarco 1:20.799

Honda 20. J.Mir 1:21.162

Honda 21. R.Gardner 1:21.297

Yamaha 8th row 22. S. Bradl* 1:21.270

Honda *penalised three places on the Grand Prix grid for impeding towards Marc Marquez.

MotoGP Saxony Ringthe Qualifying chronicle

Jorge Martin confirms his dominance at Sachsenring. The Spaniard will start from pole position – with a track record of 1:19.423 – both in today’s Sprint and tomorrow’s Grand Prix: it is the 17th career pole position start for the championship leader, who will be able to count on a small advantage over Francesco Bagnaia, fourth on the grid. In the middle, the surprising Aprilias of the Trackhouse team, with Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez on the front row to the delight of Davide Brivio.

“Pecco” can regret his last attempt, thwarted by the yellow flags due to a crash by Alex Marquez: he will start from the second row both today and tomorrow, the goal will be to hunt down Martin from the first corner and not let the one who made a clean sweep on the German track in 2023 escape.

Second row all Ducati with Alex Marquez and Franco Morbidelli, followed by Maverick Viñales (bad highside in the final for the Spaniard), Fabio Di Giannantonio and Enea Bastianini, tenth place for Pedro Acosta and 12th for Marco Bezzecchi, who emerged from Q1 together with Fernandez. Out of Q2, however, Marc Marquezwho in the decisive attempt finds himself in the path of the home rider Stefan Bradl, who, riding very slowly, ruins his lap. The anger of the eight-time world champion, who will start 13th, is normal: if there is a circuit where he can find the miracle, however, it is precisely the German one, despite his physical problems.

MotoGP Saxony Ringthe live broadcast of the Qualifying

You can relive the excitement of the Sachsenring Qualifying with our live commentary.

The program

MotoGP returns to the track today at 3pm for the Sprint, when the first points of the weekend will be awarded. Tomorrow the warm up is scheduled for 9.40am, with the Grand Prix starting at 2pm. MotoGP will then go on holiday for the whole month and will return at the beginning of August at Silverstone.