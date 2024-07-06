by VALERIO BARRETTA
MotoGP Sachsenring, Qualifying Results
|1st row
|1. J.Martin 1:19.423
Ducati
|2. Mr. Oliveira 1:19.471
Aprilia
|3. R. Fernandez 1:19.643
Aprilia
|2nd row
|4. F. Bagnaia 1:19.749
Ducati
|5. A. Marquez 1:19.791
Ducati
|6. F. Morbidelli 1:19.946
Ducati
|3rd row
|7. Mr. Vinales 1:19.950
Aprilia
|8. F. By Giannantonio 1:19.957
Ducati
|9. E. Bastianini 1:19.978
Ducati
|4th row
|10. P. Acosta 1:20.348
KTM
|11. B. Binder 1:20.446
KTM
|12. Mr. Bezzecchi 1:20.713
Ducati
|5th row
|13. Mr. Marquez 1:20.263
Ducati
|14. F. Quartararo 1:20.310
Yamaha
|15. A. Fernandez 1:20.419
KTM
|6th row
|16. J.Miller 1:20.515
KTM
|17. T.Nakagami 1:20.553
Honda
|18. L. Marini 1:20.565
Honda
|7th row
|19. J.Zarco 1:20.799
Honda
|20. J.Mir 1:21.162
Honda
|21. R.Gardner 1:21.297
Yamaha
|8th row
|22. S. Bradl* 1:21.270
Honda
Jorge Martin confirms his dominance at Sachsenring. The Spaniard will start from pole position – with a track record of 1:19.423 – both in today’s Sprint and tomorrow’s Grand Prix: it is the 17th career pole position start for the championship leader, who will be able to count on a small advantage over Francesco Bagnaia, fourth on the grid. In the middle, the surprising Aprilias of the Trackhouse team, with Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez on the front row to the delight of Davide Brivio.
“Pecco” can regret his last attempt, thwarted by the yellow flags due to a crash by Alex Marquez: he will start from the second row both today and tomorrow, the goal will be to hunt down Martin from the first corner and not let the one who made a clean sweep on the German track in 2023 escape.
Second row all Ducati with Alex Marquez and Franco Morbidelli, followed by Maverick Viñales (bad highside in the final for the Spaniard), Fabio Di Giannantonio and Enea Bastianini, tenth place for Pedro Acosta and 12th for Marco Bezzecchi, who emerged from Q1 together with Fernandez. Out of Q2, however, Marc Marquezwho in the decisive attempt finds himself in the path of the home rider Stefan Bradl, who, riding very slowly, ruins his lap. The anger of the eight-time world champion, who will start 13th, is normal: if there is a circuit where he can find the miracle, however, it is precisely the German one, despite his physical problems.
The program
MotoGP returns to the track today at 3pm for the Sprint, when the first points of the weekend will be awarded. Tomorrow the warm up is scheduled for 9.40am, with the Grand Prix starting at 2pm. MotoGP will then go on holiday for the whole month and will return at the beginning of August at Silverstone.
