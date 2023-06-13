Pol Espargarò, the long road to recovery

Twelve weeks have passed since the terrible accident that occurred in Pol Espargarò in Portimao. The Spanish rider of the KTM GasGas team had a really bad time, recovering the fracture of the lower part of the jaw, three vertebrae, an ear injury, lung bruises, two broken ribs and a fractured right hand, as well as problems with numb nerves and damaged muscles.

In particular, the jaw problem prevented the Catalan centaur from feeding properly, arriving at even lose 8.7 kilos in the weeks following the accident. A real one Calvary, with Espargarò who didn’t hide that he felt destroyed on a psychological level, before being able to gradually get over the physical problems. The 32-year-old from Granollers has resumed training and harbored the hope of getting back on track already for the Sachsenring GP.

The ‘no’ of doctors

Initially Pol Espargarò signed up for the German Grand Prix scheduled for next Sunday with the classic asterisk, i.e. with the approval of the medical team. “If it were up to me, I would have already returned to Le Mans“, the Spaniard had confided in the morning to the Swiss of Speedweekexplaining: “After the last x-rays, however, I was stopped by doctor Charte, who could give me the go-ahead to race in Germany, however”.

The visit was scheduled for the afternoon to establish the final suitability of the KTM GasGas team rider. However, the clinical tests to which Pol Espargarò was subjected advised further cautiongiven that it emerged that the three vertebrae did not heal perfectly and that therefore in the event of a fall they could have caused permanent damage to the expert centaur.

No haste from KTM, which intends to comply with the doctors’ instructions to the letter.

In place of Espargarò there will again be Jonas Folger, who will compete in his home race which saw him obtain the only podium of his career in MotoGP, with second place in 2017 behind Marc Marquez.