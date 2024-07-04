Jorge Martinleader of the Pramac Racing team championship, took part in the Press conference of the Thursday of the German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring, the ninth round of the 2024 MotoGP world calendar. Below are his statements.

Expectations for Sachsenring

“The level this year is much better than in 2023. It will be interesting and I will fight with Marc and Pecco, but I feel strong and I am confident. Last year I won the Sprint and GP and I hope to repeat that. Turn 11? I was competitive last year and I hope to be competitive in 2024 too. But Pecco was close to me there.”

Marquez at the German GP

“I’m ready to take up the challenge, last year I watched his on board and maybe he helped me win.”

Pramac in Yamaha

“You should ask Paolo Campinoti and not me. Beyond what I understand, you have to ask the team. There will be positive things in their choice.”

Hamilton in Gresini

“I read the news, but often they are just speculations. If it happens, if it’s true, it will be interesting because the sport is growing. There will be other interesting things that will happen in the future.”