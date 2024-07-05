The Curve 11 Trap

The conformation of the Sachsenring track, which sees the Change of direction of Curve 11 after more than thirty seconds of leaning on the left side, it becomes a real trap in cool conditions like today, with a cold wind also helping to cool the tyres.

And during the afternoon tests in that area, crashes were recorded by Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46), Marc Marquez (Ducati Gresini) and Enea Bastianini (Ducati).

The fall of Marc Marquez

Just 7 minutes into Friday’s practice, Marc Marquez suffered a violent highsideafter trying to ‘save’ the fall. The Spaniard was catapulted into the air, before falling heavily onto the asphalt. The Catalan rider then got up, returned to the pits and then back on the track, marking a 1’20.384 that gave him the temporary leadership.

But after the first laps of the session, Marquez returned to the pits, taking refuge in his motorhome, before going to the Medical Center for routine checks.

The Gresini team rider he was declared fit after the visitbut he still seemed sore, so much so that he never returned to the track. Marquez failed to qualify in the top 10 of the tests and will start qualifying from Q1 tomorrow.

Dr. Charte’s diagnosis

The MotoGP doctor, Angel Charterspoke about Marquez to the microphones of Sky Italia: “After the fall he started riding again without any problems, but then he had to stop because he felt pain on the right side. We did the five routine x-rays to see if there were any rib fractures, but fortunately none were found and we declared it ‘fit’. The pilot complains of pain in the rib area, on the floating ribs. We are talking about bruises, which we will treat with anti-inflammatories. Tomorrow we will do further checks”.