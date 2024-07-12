Sachsenring, key race

At the German Grand Prix, Francesco Bagnaia He brought his Ducati to the fourth consecutive victory which earned him the leadership of the world standings, as it coincided with Jorge Martin’s crash on the penultimate lap. The Spaniard slipped while leading and will have to react after being overtaken by his great rival.

Dall’Igna’s analysis

As happens at every race, the general manager of Ducati Corse, Luigi Dall’Igna wanted to entrust his commentary on the race to the company’s official website. Clear praise for the future pair of official Borgo Panigale riders, namely Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez:

“Bagnaia: his sixth seasonal success in MotoGP, the fourth consecutive for an extraordinary poker, is another masterpiece bearing the signature of the Champion. It is also his first victory here at the Sachsenring and his last as a bachelor: there could not have been a better opportunity to break this taboo as well as to set a new record for victories with Ducati and take the lead in the championship at the expense of a Martin who is always combative, fast and indomitable. Pecco managed his resources and energy once again with absolute mastery, he always believed in it and lucidly waited to then get closer to the lead of the race lap after lap, optimizing and chiseling with artisanal care each lap.

Let’s be clear, he was also at the limit for having set a relentless pace but he maintained that little something extra that in the end made the difference. A victory of head and heart together. Pecco knows perfectly when he has to attack and when he has to manage, almost as if he can sense what is about to happen, but it is his talent, speed and courage to push himself further that complete him as top class. He knows how to win both by setting a hammering pace from start to finish, unsustainable for the others, and with more “reasoned” races like today’s, on a track that didn’t see us as favorites. And then, in the order of arrival the Ducatis are once again 5 out of 5! Another party for all of us!

Amazing Marc Marquez, a spectacular comeback which is worth a victory and which speaks for itself after an unlucky qualifying that had relegated him to 13th place on the grid. I think without the problems we had on Friday and Saturdayto which the whole team reacted promptly, could have fought for victory on a track that is undoubtedly suited to them. It is still a beautiful podium that sees the two brothers together for the first time, and this is also thanks to a very good Alex who thus involves the whole Team Gresini! Congratulations to them!

4th a stubborn Enea who confirms how good he is doing, especially in the second parts of the race. He got the better of a Morbidelli who I was really pleased to see back up front in this important crescendo of his season, to be underlined.

Now a little rest for everyone, ready to start again for what will be a breathless second part of the championship, but first a big hug to Domizia and Francesco: Long live the newlyweds!”.