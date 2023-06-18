Absolute dominance. Pedro Acosta , who started from pole position, only lost the race lead for a few corners after the start. After that, once completed overtaking on Tony Arbolino , conquered a solo victory that allows him to close to less than 15 points from the Italian leader of the world championship. Arbolino had to defend himself from the ascent of Jake Dixon, who failed to overtake in the sprint. Tenth Celestino Vietti, the second of the Italians. 15th Dennis Foggia, retirement for Lorenzo Dalla Porta.

The race

—

Tony Arbolino had managed to take the lead at the start, but the pace to win wasn’t there. Acosta immediately overtook him and a few laps were enough to understand that today the Spaniard had more. Jake Dixon tried to take second place for the first time in his career, narrowly missing it. Arbolino was very good at managing the pace and controlling his adversary, even with the rear in the closing laps. Many crashes, among which that of Aron Canet stands out, who was fighting for the podium.