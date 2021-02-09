The Neuruppin public prosecutor’s office accuses a 100-year-old of having co-murdered in the Sachsenhausen concentration camp. There are over 3,500 cases.

BERLIN taz | The public prosecutor in Neuruppin, Brandenburg, has indicted a former SS guard at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp. The man, who is now 100 years old, is accused of completing the murder of at least 3,518 people in the concentration camp from January 1942 to August 1944, with a brief interruption.

Despite his old age, a forensic-psychiatric report shows that the defendant has limited negotiating ability, said a spokesman for the prosecution for the taz. The investigations are based on information from the Central Office for the Investigation of National Socialist Crimes in Ludwigsburg and have been running since spring 2019. Another case is pending in Neuruppin in the same matter. The now accused denies the allegations.

The alleged killings are minimum numbers, the spokesman said. There are two sets of offenses: the murder of Soviet prisoners of war in 1942 and so-called end-of-war crimes in 1944.

Starting in 1936, a total of around 200,000 prisoners were deported to Sachsenhausen near Oranienburg. Many died of the hostile living conditions, but there were also several mass shootings.

At least 30,000 dead in Sachsenhausen

Between the summer of 1941 and 1942, the SS murdered between 13,000 and 18,000 Soviet prisoners of war in a firing range. They hadn’t even been registered. Around 1943, a gas chamber was built in the concentration camp, but it was only used in specially ordered cases. According to estimates by historians, at least 30,000 people died in Sachsenhausen.

The defendant took over “the entire range of activities” as an SS guard in Sachsenhausen, said the spokesman for the Neuruppin public prosecutor. He came to the concentration camp in the late autumn of 1941 after completing his training and belonged to various companies.

The Neuruppin Regional Court must now decide whether to admit the indictment and to open the main proceedings. The defendant lives in the state of Brandenburg.

It was only on Friday last week that it became known that the Itzehoe public prosecutor’s office had brought charges against a former secretary who was deployed in the Stutthof concentration camp.