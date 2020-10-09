Former Indian paceman Zaheer Khan was honored by many veterans on his birthday. On this occasion, ‘God of Cricket’ Sachin Tendulkar also wished him good luck but asked him to give the correct date of birth.Sachin congratulated Zaheer on his birthday by tweeting 8 instead of 7 October. Since then, many comments have come on social media about the former Pacer’s birthday.

Sachin, the king of many cricket records, asked Zaheer to open the secret regarding his date of birth. Sachin wrote, ‘Reverse swing jack here too! Now tell two people that your birthday happens today, not on the seventh. Happy birthday to you friend.

Earlier, most people had wished Zaheer on October 7. His wife and actress Sagarika Ghatge also had a happy birthday on 7 October.



Zaheer has 311 in 92 Tests, 282 in 200 ODIs and 17 wickets in T20 International career. He was also a part of the 2011 World Cup winning Indian team.

