Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar has been very active on social media since he retired from cricket. He often shares photos and videos on his social media account. Sachin often shares many old pictures on his social media and also makes fans aware of those memorable moments. In this episode, Sachin has shared an old and funny picture with his son Arjun Tendulkar.

Sachin Tendulkar shared a throw back photo from his official Instagram. In this picture, Sachin is seen sitting on the lap of his son Arjun. While sharing this picture, Sachin gave the caption, “When they ask you for baby sitting …. and you do it.”

Commenting on this post of Sachin Tendulkar, his daughter Sara Tendulkar wrote, “Why am I the only one watching this ?!”

Let me tell you that Sachin Tendulkar is quite bonding with his two children Sara and Arjun. During the corona virus lockdown, he did a haircut on Arjun and also shared the video of it on social media. This video of Sachin and Arjun was made by daughter Sara.

Sachin is considered to be one of the most successful batsmen in the world, he is also called the ‘Lord of Cricket’. Tendulkar is the world’s only batsman to score 100 centuries in international cricket. He has also scored the most Test and ODI international runs.