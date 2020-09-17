Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar shared a picture of daughter Sara (Sara Tendulkar) on social media. This picture got millions of likes in a few hours. The Indian great cricketer has also written a message with this picture. He wrote- Where can I get such ‘Sarah’ loveliness? This picture of Sara is of childhood.
Arjun Tendulkar is following his father’s footsteps and is on his way to becoming a successful cricketer. He is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and is with Mumbai Indians (MI). On the other hand, Sara did her schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani International School, while college from London.
