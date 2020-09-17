Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar shared a picture of daughter Sara (Sara Tendulkar) on social media. This picture got millions of likes in a few hours. The Indian great cricketer has also written a message with this picture. He wrote- Where can I get such ‘Sarah’ loveliness? This picture of Sara is of childhood.

In the picture, Sachin is seen with daughter Sara on his lap. Both of them look very happy. Sara is wearing a red t-shirt and looks quite cute. Please tell that Sachin has two children. The daughter’s name is Sara, while the son’s name is Arjun.

Arjun Tendulkar is following his father’s footsteps and is on his way to becoming a successful cricketer. He is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and is with Mumbai Indians (MI). On the other hand, Sara did her schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani International School, while college from London.