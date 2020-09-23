Sanju Samson, the young wicket-keeper batsman of Rajasthan Royals, once again performed well. He made a stormy fifty against the three-time champion Chennai Super Kings in the fourth match of the 13th season of IPL and scored 74 runs. After this, Sachin Tendulkar, famous from ‘God of Cricket’, also praised him.

Rajasthan scored 216 for 7 thanks to innings of Sanju Samson (74) and captain Steve Smith (69) in Sharjah. Samson scored 74 runs in 32 balls which included only 1 four and 9 quick sixes. Chennai team could score 200 runs and lost the match by 16 runs.

Samson was also praised by veteran Sachin Tendulkar and said his shots were excellent. Sachin tweeted and wrote, ‘All the shots that Samson took during his batting were absolutely clear. All the shots were cricket’s best shots, there were no slogs.

He further wrote, ‘Lungi Gidi bowled smartly. Short, wide and slow. ‘

At the same time, former India team opener Gautam Gambhir wrote, ‘Sanju Samson is not only India’s best wicketkeeper batsman, but also India’s best young batsman! Is anyone up for debate? ‘

He also expressed disappointment over Sanju Samsam not getting a place in Team India’s Playing-XI.

Samson completed the fifty off 19 balls, the fastest half-century of the 13th season so far. Marcus Stoinis had scored a half-century in 20 balls before Samson. Samson from Kerala has played 4 T20 internationals in his international career so far, scoring a total of 35 runs.