Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar and T20 World Cup winner Irfan Pathan praised 19 National Rifles of the Northern Command of the Indian Army for the successful organization of the Women’s Cricket League at Doru Town in Anantnag district. The non-governmental organization (NGO) Aseem Foundation partnered with the Indian Army to promote women’s cricket and to resume sports activities stalled in Jammu and Kashmir due to Kovid-19.

According to the statement, ‘It was a knockout league, in which 4 teams from Doru, Anantnag and Kulgam participated. The final was played on Wednesday after league matches. Overall more than 70 players participated in this competition. The initiative was also endorsed by Rubia Syed of Anantnag and senior journalist Sunandan Lele. Colonel Dharmendra Yadav of Northern Command praised the performance of the participants.

Tendulkar said in a video message, ‘I would like to congratulate the 19 National Rifles of the Indian Army and the Aseem Foundation for organizing the tournament. I work hard and appreciate all the women cricketers who participated in this tournament. The beauty of this game is that it sees your talent and hard work, not men and women.

Mentor Pathan of the Jammu and Kashmir Ranji team said that this would give a chance to test new talent. This former all-rounder of the Indian team said, ‘I have spent a lot of time here and I can say that there is no shortage of talent in this field. I want to thank the 19 Rashtriya Rifles and the Aseem Foundation for giving these women a chance. ‘