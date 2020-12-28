New Delhi Sachin Tendulkar, former captain of the Indian cricket team, says that the protocol of the ICC on Defense Review System (DRS) should be considered. Sachin’s statement came on the third day of the Test match being played between India and Australia in Melbourne.

Tendulkar wrote in his tweet, “Players opt for DRS because they are not already happy with the on-field umpire’s decision. That’s why

The DRS system should be viewed by the ICC. Special ‘Umpires Call’. “

The reason players opt for a review is because they’re unhappy with the decision taken by the on-field umpire.

The DRS system needs to be thoroughly looked into by the @ICC, especially for the ‘Umpires Call’.#AUSvIND – Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 28, 2020

This statement of Sachin came during the ongoing test match between India and Australia. Actually, no wickets were found after taking two reviews from India, while the ball was hitting the stumps according to the umpires call rule.

Bumrah was reviewed on the ball

Bumrah threw a yorker to Australian opener Joe Burns, which hit him from the front. The on-field umpire did not give it out but India immediately took a review. The ball was pitching in the line and the impact was also good but the wickets were clamping, so the result came out.

After a few overs, a similar decision came in the case of Marnas playing the ball of Mohammad Siraj, who made his Test debut. India took the DRS after the umpire gave the verdict in favor of the batsman. But this time also the batsman was not given out. In such a situation, India did not get wickets on both occasions.

