The amazing record of Sachin Tendulkar, the great batsman of the world, tells the mastery in cricket. Master Blaster has held many records of batting throughout his career and even today he is still in possession of many big records. But when Sachin got the chance to captain India, he could not prove himself here. Tendulkar’s record as captain is very disappointing and due to this he himself gave up his captaincy.Indian politician Shashi Tharoor has also recalled the captaincy of Tendulkar’s era. He said that even though Sachin may not have a strong team, he was also not an inspiring captain.

Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor recalled the days of Tendulkar’s captaincy while talking about sportsmanship.

He said, ‘When Sachin was not the captain, I used to think that he is the best option among the possible captains of India. Because when he was not the captain, he was very active – he used to fielding in the slip, running and going to the captain, giving him advice and encouragement. ‘

Tharoor said, “But when he was made the captain, it didn’t work. They did not have a strong team. But he himself has admitted that he was not an inspirational captain.

He said, ‘It was probably also because he had to think about his batting. And in the end he happily relinquished his captaincy and later when he got a chance again, he did not accept it.

Sachin was given the captaincy in the year 1996. During this, he captained the Indian team in 73 ODIs and 25 Tests. Sachin’s captaincy record was disarming. Under his captaincy, the Indian team could win only 23 of 73 ODIs and lost in 43. During this time his win percentage was 35.07. Apart from this, during 25 Tests, Team India could win only 9 Tests. His winning average here was just 16.